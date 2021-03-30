INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Health announced today that more than 79,000 Hoosiers ages 30 to 39 signed up for their free COVID-19 vaccination on Monday, the first day of their eligibility.
Hoosiers age 30 and older, along with healthcare workers, long-term care residents, first responders who are regularly called to the scene of an emergency to render medical assistance, and educators and school support staff through grade 12 are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Beginning Wednesday morning, Hoosiers age 16 and older will be eligible to schedule a vaccination appointment.
To schedule a vaccine, visit https://ourshot.in.gov or call 211 if you do not have access to a computer or require assistance.
As of today, a total of 2,739,390 doses have been administered in Indiana. This includes 1,630,152 first doses and 1,109,238 individuals who are fully vaccinated. The fully vaccinated number represents individuals who have received a second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines and those who received the single Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Additionally, the Indiana Department of Health announced that 757 additional Hoosiers have been diagnosed with COVID-19 through testing at state and private laboratories. That brings to 685,453 the number of Indiana residents now known to have had the novel coronavirus following corrections to the previous day’s dashboard.
To date, 12,632 Hoosiers are confirmed to have died from COVID-19, an increase of 10 from the previous day. Another 406 probable deaths have been reported based on clinical diagnoses in patients for whom no positive test is on record.
A total of 3,253,251 unique individuals have been tested in Indiana, up from 3,250,411 on Monday. A total of 8,872,438 tests, including repeat tests for unique individuals, have been reported to the state Department of Health since Feb. 26, 2020.
To find testing sites around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.