LAFAYETTE — Mental Health America Wabash Valley (MHA-WVR) and Mental Health America of North Central Indiana (MHA-NCI) has merged into Mental Health America Wabash Valley Region (MHA-WVR).
Brandi Christiansen, president and CEO for MHA-WVR, made the announcement last week.
The merger of the organizations took place Jan. 20. MHA-WVR will now serve the counties of Cass, Howard, Miami, Tipton, as well as Benton, Carroll, Fountain, Tippecanoe, Warren and White.
“We believe this strategic alignment positions us moving forward to continue providing outstanding service to our region, and expand upon the existing services available to our communities,” said Charlie Shook, the serving president of the MHA-WVR Board of Directors.
New opportunities are introduced as a result of the merge, but the organization maintains a core of well-known and knowledgeable staff alongside leader Christiansen.
Jill McKibben, current executive director of MHA-NCI, will transition to the new role of MHA-WVR trainer and community outreach specialist; Joe Breedlove, current community outreach specialist for MHA-NCI, will transition to the new role of MHA-WVR peer support specialist; and Dr. Carrie Cadwell, currently serving on the board of directors at MHA-NCI, will transition board membership to MHA-WVR.
“We look forward to continuing our work toward mental health awareness and increasing our presence in the communities we serve,” McKibben said.