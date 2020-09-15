LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Health will offer free child safety seat inspections from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19. The inspections will take place on the lower ramp of the Franciscan Education Center at 1501 Hartford Street, Lafayette. Appointments are required and can be made by calling Franciscan Community Education at (765) 449-5133.
Registrants will be screened ahead of time and the event will take place under safe and socially distant conditions.
The inspections are part of Safe Kids National Worldwide Passenger Safety month. According to Safe Kids Worldwide, 60% of car seats are not used or installed correctly which is why it is important to have a trained technician check car seat installation.
"It is the responsibility of every parent and caregiver to make sure their children are safely restrained - every trip, every time," said Shelly Tansey, a certified child passenger safety technician with Franciscan Health. "Often times, parents and caregivers are completely unaware they installed a car seat incorrectly, or they have moved their school-age child from a child restraint to a seat belt prematurely, completely skipping the booster seat stage," said Tansey. "We are urging everyone to get their child safety seats inspected."
For more information or to make an appointment, please call (765) 449-5133.