LAFAYETTE — Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Lafayette welcomes a new physician, Dr. Freaw Dejenie.
He joins a team of physicians providing the community with gastrointestinal services. Two other providers also recently joined the office, Dr. Syed Hassan and Dr. Vinshi Khan.
Dr. Dejenie received his Doctor of Medicine degree from Addis Ababa University in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. He went on to complete an internship at Howard University Hospital in Washington, D.C., as well as a residency in internal medicine and then a fellowship in gastroenterology.
He’s board certified in gastroenterology and internal medicine. He’s also a member of the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) and the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG).
Dr. Dejenie is accepting new patients. To make an appointment, call 765-775-2883. Franciscan Physician Network Gastroenterology Lafayette is located at 3900 St. Francis Way, Suite 213 in Lafayette.