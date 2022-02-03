Lafayette, IN (47901)

Today

Periods of snow. High near 20F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 10F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.