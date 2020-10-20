LAFAYETTE — Lafayette Parks and Recreation will be hosting a free movie night in the McAllister Recreation Center gymnasium at 7:30 pm on Friday, October 30, 2020. The event, Movies at McAllister: Hocus Pocus is presented by Coldwell Banker Shook-The Schreckengast Team.
The evening will feature the showing of 1993 Disney film, Hocus Pocus, starring Bette Midler, Sara Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Attendees are welcome to wear Halloween costumes and encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets for seating. Concessions will be available for purchase. Though the event is free to attend, reservations are required. Attendees may call (765) 807-1360 to register.
In an effort to prioritize the community’s health and safety during the COVID-19 pandemic, space will be limited. Attendees will be socially distanced and required to wear masks. McAllister Recreation Center will continue to closely follow CDC guidelines and attendees will be asked to adhere to all local guidelines for social distancing, mask-wearing, and hand hygiene.