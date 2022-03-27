SPECIAL EVENT: “Connect With Your Library” - National Library Week, April 3-9.
Crafternoons – Each Tuesday April 5-26, Downtown, 3-5 p.m.: Join us and make crafts every Tuesday. Each week is a surprise!
National Library Week Family Scavenger Hunt - April 7, Downtown, 5-7:30 p.m. Drop in. Show off your library skills with a scavenger hunt. Families who locate 10 items throughout the Youth Room receive a prize.
Unicorn Dance Party – April 9, Downtown, 2 p.m.: It’s National Unicorn Day. Celebrate your love of all things unicorn with stories, songs, crafts, and activities. If you have unicorn friends at home, they’re invited, too.
Family Fun Night: Forts - April 12 Wyandotte, 6:30 p.m.: Enjoy hearing great stories. Build a fort, crawl inside, and have your own storytime.
Show Me the Money Special Story Time – April 13, Downtown, 4:30 p.m.: Enjoy stories. Try your hand with budgeting. Go shopping in our store (“money” provided). Take home a free book, "The Berenstain Bears' Trouble with Money," provided by Horizon Bank.
Family Fun Time: Blackout Poetry - April 16, Klondike, 2 p.m.: If you love coloring and poetry, join us. Take a page from any book. Select words to make a poem. To “blackout,” color around the rest.
Recycled Crafts – April 23, Wea Prairie, 3 p.m., Grades K-5: In the spirit of Earth Day, join us. Make a variety of crafts. Recycled materials and library supplies provided.
Baby STEAM - April 29, Downtown, 10 a.m., Babies to 3 years old: Finger painting, squish painting – create art with your baby Picassos. Things could get messy. You may want to bring some extra clothes!
In-Person Story Times - Downtown - Lapsit: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 9:30 a.m., Birth-24 months; Toddler Time: Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, 10:15 a.m., 24-42 months; Preschool Story Time: Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 11 a.m., ages 3½-6 years; Nursery Rhyme Time: Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m., Newborn-3 years. Stories Under the Sculpture: Saturdays, 10:30 a.m., all ages. Klondike - Mother Goose Time Express (in-person, two times): Wednesdays, April 13, 20 and 27, 10:15 a.m. or 10:45 a.m., Birth-24 months. Family Story Times, Thursdays, April 14, 21 & 25, 10:15 a.m. Live Facebook Family Storytimes: Mondays, 5:30 p.m. Wea Prairie - Toddlers-PreK Story Times: Mondays, 10:15 a.m. Family Storytime: Tuesday, April 12 & 26, 6:30 p.m. Wyandotte - Family Story Times (two days and times): Thursdays, 6:30 p.m. and Fridays, 11 a.m., Ages 6 & younger
Teen Scene (grades 6-12): Register https://tcpl.evanced.info/signup/ or call the branch.
Dungeons & Dragons - In-Person, Klondike; Two Times. April 12: Register online or call 463-5893. 4:30 p.m. Session - Play with friends or meet new people. Adventure together. Never played? We'll show you how! 6 p.m. Session - Experience different stories in each session. Travel to familiar places. Forge new paths. New to the game? We can help.
Make Time To Rhyme: Poetry Jam - April 19 Klondike, 6 p.m.: Explore examples of poetry, write poems, read a favorite poem to the group, or just enjoy writing and listening. Tea and dim lights provide the setting. You provide the creativity.
Bad Art Party - April 26, Wyandotte, 4:30 p.m., Ages 12-16: Relax! Enjoy the freedom of making the worst art you have ever created. It’s an art party for pleasure without pressure.
EASTER: All TCPL buildings closed April 17.
PROGRAMS: Advance registration is appreciated. Special safety precautions are taken for each program. Register online at https://tcpl.evanced.info/signup/ or call the branch.
TCPL LOCATIONS: Lafayette: Downtown Library at 627 South St., Wea Prairie Branch at 4200 S. 18th St., Wyandotte Branch at 5542 E. 50 South, West Lafayette, Klondike Branch at 3062 Lindberg Road. For more information about library programs and services, visit any TCPL library, call 765-429-0100, check https://tcpl.lib.in.us, or on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.