SPECIAL EVENT: “Connect With Your Library” - National Library Week, April 3-9.
Tax Thursday: Final program! United Way Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) teams are here to offer information and assist you in filing taxes. Open to the public. For annual incomes up to $68,000, VITA assistance is likely to be free.
United Way VITA Tax Dropoff - Thursday, April 7, 4-7 p.m.: Take advantage of the United Way's free tax preparation service. Make an appointment at the Downtown Information/Reference Desk or call (765) 429-0113.
All Virtual! 2022 Money Smart Week – April 9-16: One virtual adult program daily, Monday through Thursday. Details at https://www.moneysmartweek.org/download
Indiana Native Plants & Their Impact On Water Quality - April 12, Wea Prairie, 4:30 p.m. Presenter will be Amanda Estes, Tippecanoe County Partner for Water Quality. She will speak about water quality and plants native to the area.
For The Record: How To Clean & Care For Vinyl Collections - April 14, Downtown, 6:30 p.m.: Members of the Purdue Vinyl Club demonstrate the best ways to clean and care for your records.
Canva Basics - April 21, Klondike, 6 p.m.: Learn about Canva, a free graphic design tool. Set up an account. Practice basic functions. Enrich your resume and social media content. Create stylish scrapbook pages, greeting cards, and invitations. Canva.com works on desktop computers, laptops, and smart devices. Bring your own device or borrow a library laptop.
Poem In Your Pocket Day – April 28, Downtown, All Day: April is National Poetry Month. Stop by the Information Desk and browse copies of short poems -- old favorites and new! Take home a free copy to share with others. To learn more about this nearly 20-year-old national celebration, visit https://poets.org/national-poetry-month/poem-your-pocket-day.
Tech Tutorials: 11 a.m. April 5 and 19, and 4 p.m. April 8 and 22, Wyandotte: Do you have new technology and need help setting it up? Interested in learning more about TCPL's downloadable materials, social media, or other software programs? Register through our website or call Wyandotte at (765) 447-4774.
Book Groups: Fantasy & Sci-Fi - Tuesday, April 19, Wyandotte, 6:30 p.m.: New Zealand-born writer Juliet Marillier has a number of award-winning books featuring historical fantasy stories.
Eclectic – Thursday, April 21, Downtown, 10 a.m.: In Killers of the Flower Moon, New Yorker staff writer David Grann explores the 1920’s murders of members of the Osage Indian Nation and the resulting FBI investigation. “It will sear your soul.” (New York Times Book Review)
Murder By The Book – Wednesday, April 27, Wyandotte, 10:15 a.m.: The 'Scumble River' series by Denise Swanson features school psychologist Skye Denison, a bright, persistent, and gutsy amateur sleuth (cozy mystery).
Silent Book Group – Wednesday, April 27, Wea Prairie, 6 p.m.: Bring any book and read in a group setting. Discussion at the end is optional--just come read and be in community.
EASTER: All TCPL buildings closed April 17.
PROGRAMS: Advance registration is appreciated. Special safety precautions are taken for each program. Register online at https://tcpl.evanced.info/signup/ or call the branch.
TCPL LOCATIONS: Lafayette: Downtown Library at 627 South St., Wea Prairie Branch at 4200 S. 18th St., Wyandotte Branch at 5542 E. 50 South, West Lafayette, Klondike Branch at 3062 Lindberg Road. For more information about library programs and services, visit any TCPL library, call 765-429-0100, check https://tcpl.lib.in.us, or on Facebook, YouTube and Twitter.