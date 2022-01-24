LAFAYETTE — Columbian Park Zoo is now accepting applications for the 2022 Zoo Teen program.
The Zoo Teen program is a supervised volunteer opportunity for students ages 14-17 years old. The program allows participants to build a variety of transferable job skills, such as interpersonal communication, customer service, time management, professional conduct, leadership, and more.
The Zoo Teen program strives to create informed and passionate leaders in the area of conservation and wildlife education.
Teens with an interest in any career field are encouraged to apply. Those with a particular interest in animal-related careers will especially benefit from this program through multiyear participation.
Applications are available at the Lafayette Parks and Recreation Administration Office or online at www.columbianparkzoo.org.
Deadline for submitting applications is 5 p.m. March 4. Participation is limited and acceptance is competitive. If invited to participate, applicants must be able to attend mandatory training dates, including a group interview which will take place on either March 12 or March 27.
Zoo Teens accepted into the program will be required to volunteer two four-hour shifts per week over the summer.
Through working with zoo staff, teens will have the opportunity to learn hands-on skills with select zoo animals. Zoo Teens will also gain experience with public speaking and wildlife education.
Participants should be prepared for a summer of hard work, new experiences, and fun!
For more information, contact Jennifer Spence, Zoo Teen coordinator, at 765-807-1558 or zooteen@lafayette.in.gov.