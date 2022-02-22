WEST LAFAYETTE — Tina-Marie Stahl, sales manager at the Caliber Home Loans branch in West Lafayette, was recently named a top performer among Caliber’s retail channel and honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award.
The Lifetime Achievement Awards are bestowed quarterly upon Caliber’s top producers nationwide, signifying her exceptional production performance as well as dedication and commitment to Caliber Home Loans. The Lifetime Achievement Award recognizes team members for their advanced tier achievements in loan production by both units and volume. She received a Tier 1 award for production units.
“These awards mark a meaningful for winners as professionals and for us as a company. We’re lucky to have so many of our valued team members among the top ranks – their contributions and commitment is what makes us special and what motivates to achieve more each year,” said James Hecht, executive vice president of Retail Lending.
Caliber Home Loans is a national lender with retail branches across the country, including the branch located at 500 Sagamore Parkway W., Suite 4W in West Lafayette. Each branch is staffed with local experts like Stahl who are eager to share their knowledge and help customers achieve their dreams of homeownership.
Caliber Home Loans offers a unique combination of mortgage expertise, user-friendly technology and wide range of loan product offerings to the lending table to meet the needs of every type of borrower.
For more information, visit https://www.caliberhomeloans.com/loan-consultant/indiana/west-lafayette/tina-marie-stahl.