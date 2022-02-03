WEST LAFAYETTE — Brooke Beier has been promoted to senior vice president of commercialization at the Purdue Research Foundation. The promotion is effective immediately.

In addition to her current responsibilities in leading PRF's Office of Technology Commercialization (OTC), Beier will oversee the Purdue Foundry. OTC evaluates, protects and licenses Purdue intellectual property; the foundry is an entrepreneurship and commercialization hub that helps Purdue innovators create startups.

The common leadership will continue to align and further the coordination between the two commercialization engines.

Beier previously had been a business development manager, assistant director of business development, interim director, executive director and vice president at OTC. Since she joined OTC in 2013, the number of patent applications and licensed technologies has doubled, invention disclosures have grown by 50% and issued U.S. patents and Purdue IP-based startups have tripled.

Beier said OTC and Purdue Foundry are essential parts of the pipeline to bring university innovations to the market.

"OTC receives invention disclosures from Purdue researchers across all campuses," Beier said. "OTC ranked No. 6 in the world for the number of patents it received from the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in 2020. Purdue Foundry has helped launch more than 350 companies and raise more than $40 million in investments and non-dilutive funds since it was founded."

Beier said supporting university inventors as they move through the commercialization process is of the greatest importance.

"PRF wants the process of disclosing inventions and obtaining patent protection to be as smooth as possible so Purdue inventors and entrepreneurs can be as successful as possible," Beier said. "Ensuring the process is clear and that inventors know where to go for assistance will be key.

"I also want to ensure potential licensees and entrepreneurs find engaging with our teams to be intuitive."

Brian Edelman, PRF president, said Beier's new position complements the work of the foundation's core mission.

"Purdue Research Foundation supports the university in its mission to improve and make safer the world and its people through the commercialization of Purdue technologies and Purdue graduates," Edelman said. "Brooke and her team advance the core mission of the Foundation each day."

Beier earned her bachelor's, master's and doctoral degrees in biomedical engineering from Purdue's College of Engineering. She is a former captain and All-Big Ten Conference member of Purdue's women's tennis team, and she served as an assistant coach while pursuing her Ph.D.

"PRF's mission of improving the world through Purdue technologies and graduates is something l can wake up and be excited about each day," Beier said. "PRF and Purdue leadership truly care about making sure Purdue discoveries positively impact society. OTC and Foundry are thrilled to be able to support that mission."