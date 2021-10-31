LAFAYETTE – Blichmann Engineering is celebrating 20 years of global business grown from their Greater Lafayette roots.
Having sold more than 1.5 million products in all 50 states and more than 40 countries around the world, while employing more than 30 local residents, this home and nano brewing equipment manufacturer is a fixture in the local economy and community.
In 2002, an engineer at Caterpillar retired from his 9-to-5 job and fully committed to building one of the world’s leading home and nano brewing equipment manufacturers out of his garage.
Back then, John Blichmann was part-time entrepreneur and part-time stay-at-home dad, but today he’s the full-time president of a global company headquartered in downtown Lafayette.
“I moved here on purpose,” Blichmann said. “Greater Lafayette has provided great opportunities. I wouldn’t want to do business anywhere else.”
His vision for the future of Blichmann transcends city limits, reflecting his mission to propel local products into the global marketplace.
What started as a single design inspired by the need for quality home brewing equipment and named after a 1990’s action film, Blichmann Engineering has expanded their line of products to include originals like “The Ferminator” as well as 70 other innovative products.
As Blichmann Engineering celebrates its 20th year of business and countless contributions to the brewing industry and Greater Lafayette community, their eyes are set on another 20 years of success and innovation.