WEST LAFAYETTE — Big Woods Restaurant Group is set to open the doors of its ninth location, Big Woods West Lafayette, at 516 Northwestern Ave. #1700. The 4,000-square-foot location will officially open to the public Oct. 19.
This is Big Woods Restaurant Group’s first expansion into northwest Indiana. Big Woods in West Lafayette will be located in Purdue University’s Seng-Liang Wang Hall, across the street from the Purdue Physics Building.
“Our business model has great success in college towns, and we are pleased to expand our presence to Purdue’s campus and the greater West Lafayette community,” said Co-founder and Executive Chairman Jeff McCabe. “With our first opening in Tippecanoe County, we’re making the drive shorter for Big Woods enthusiasts while also hoping to attract new fans in the market.”
Big Woods West Lafayette will launch a new menu concept featuring the top ten best-selling Big Woods items including fan favorites like the award-winning pulled pork nachos and artisan pizza. The restaurant will provide seating for approximately 150 guests. Visitors will have access to both a 21+ bar area and family-friendly booth and table seating.
A full slate of adult beverages from Big Woods’ Brown County-based sister companies, Quaff ON! Brewing Co. and Hard Truth Distilling Co., will accompany the menu.
Company-wide, Big Woods Restaurants have more than 400 employees, and the new West Lafayette restaurant is expected to increase that number by up to 80. Big Woods West Lafayette is currently looking to hire for the following roles: cooks, prep cooks, servers, hosts, bartenders and bussers.
View the complete Big Woods West Lafayette menu here. For additional information, visit bigwoodsrestaurants.com.
About BWQOHT Inc.
Brown County, Indiana based Big Woods Restaurant Group serves almost 1,000,000 guests annually, and is one of three companies under the BWQOHT Inc. umbrella. The other two companies are Quaff ON! Brewing Co. and Hard Truth Distilling Co. Quaff ON! Brewing Co. brews more than 40 craft beers, including well-known Busted Knuckle and Six Foot Blonde, which are available in Indiana and Illinois. Hard Truth Distilling Co. distills Hard Truth rums, vodkas, gins, and whiskeys, including the nation’s #1 selling Hard Truth Cinnamon Vodka. Hard Truth Distilling Co. Cinnamon Vodka, Hard Truth Distilling Co. Toasted Coconut Rum and gold medal winning Henry A. Sipes Whiskey are available in Indiana, Illinois and Kentucky. Located on a 325-acre campus at Hard Truth Hills, Hard Truth Distilling Co. is one of the fastest-growing distilleries in the nation.