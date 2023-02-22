- Lafayette District — Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas G. Carter has announced the reassignment of Trooper David Vido to the rank of Detective, where he will serve as a criminal investigator for the Criminal Investigation Division at the Lafayette District. Detective Vido competed in a promotion process, which included a written test, an oral interview, and an overall evaluation of work performance.
Detective Vido is a native of Lake County, Indiana, and graduated from Griffith High School in 2010. After graduation, Detective Vido attended Ball State University.
While at Ball State University, Detective Vido obtained a bachelor’s degree in
Criminal Justice and Criminology, with a double minor in Homeland Security and Emergency Management and Spanish. Detective Vido graduated from Ball State University in 2014.
In 2014 Detective Vido graduated from the 73rd Indiana State Police Recruit Academy and was assigned to the Lafayette District. While at the Lafayette District, Detective Vido was assigned to primarily patrol Carroll, Clinton, Tippecanoe, and White Counties and served as a Field Training Officer. In 2019, Detective Vido received a temporary duty assignment to investigations.
In his new position, Detective Vido will conduct criminal investigations throughout the district which includes managing, investigating, and processing crime scenes, as well as interviewing witnesses, suspects, and informants. He will also support local police agencies in any capacity necessary with criminal investigations.