DeMOTTE – The ladies of Covenant Christian looked forward to repeating as sectional champs over the weekend, but fell just short on Saturday, Oct. 9 when the Knights lost 2-1 to Trinity School at Greenlawn of South Bend.
Skylar Bos scored the one-and-only goal for the Knights, finishing her junior season with 42 goals. Covenant has its season come to an end at 12-4-2.
The Titans (10-6) drew first blood with a goal on a penalty kick at the 26:15 mark of the first half to go up 1-0 in a back-and-forth game that featured numerous shots on goal for both teams.
After the break, both teams traded goals, but the normally prolific Lady Knights simply could not put it in the net.
To reach the final, Trinity, which drew the bye, defeated Kouts, 5-0, to advance while CCHS had to make it past both Westville and Washington Township. The Lady Knights did that with a pair of shutouts, defeating Westville, 9-0, and Washington Township, 3-0.
Against the Senators, Bos dropped in two goals and Gabbi Zeilenga had one.
Lady Knights Open Sectional with Win
By Tom Sparks
KVPN Correspondent
DeMOTTE — The Lady Knights opened their own sectional with a slaughter-rule win over the Westville Lady Blackhawks, 9-0, last Tuesday.
Four CC girls – Gabbi Zeilenga, Krisanna McDaniel, Hannah Frump and Skylar Bos – scored two goals apiece in the effort and Hannah’s older sister Dahna chipped in one of her own.
The ninth goal stopped the game before regulation time had run out by virtue of the new mercy rule instituted this year.
Not even 30 seconds in, Hannah Frump scored the first goal of the game on an open shot that caught the Westville Keper off-guard. At the 31:39 mark, goal-scoring standout Skylar Bos netted the ball with a hard kick to the corner of the net, and five minutes later, she score again on a corner kick that curled into the upper net unassisted.
With 19:18 left in the half, Zeilenga scored the first of her two goals on a free kick and at 7:40 netted her second.
The Lady Knights went into the break, up 5-0.
After halftime, the scoring continued as McDaniel found the net just 33 seconds in and scored again at 36:01, making it 7-0 at 44 minutes of play. At 24:54, Dahna Frump hooked one in and with 6:03 left in regulation, the player that had started the scoring for CCHS, Hannah Frump, added her second goal to trigger the stoppage of the game.
After the game, Knights coach James Blom congratulated the girls on their team play.
“That was great play for sixty minutes,” he said. “We are most dangerous when we’re working with each other and having fun.”