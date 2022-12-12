NORTH MANCHESTER — Korynn Kinnaird of Delphi has been awarded the C. Milton and Elizabeth Newcomer Mertz Scholarship at Manchester University. The Delphi Community High School graduate is majoring in Art at the campus in North Manchester. This endowed scholarship fund was made possible through gifts from the family and friends of C. Milton and Elizabeth Newcomer Mertz. The income from this fund is used to provide a scholarship for any worthy student majoring in elementary education or art, with preference given to a junior or senior student majoring in art. In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.