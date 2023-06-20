fathers day

Photo contributed

Kahya and Zoe Wilson work on the special cards they made for Father’s Day at the Kentland Public Library.

 Photo contributed

A large crowd turned out this week to create handmade cards and posters to show their dads some love and appreciation on Father’s Day this year. Lucky dads will receive a dinosaur card or a blue ribboned Best Dad card, as well as a poster that is ‘all about my dad.’ We’re sure that the dads will appreciate all of the hard work and thoughtfulness that went into creating these gifts from the heart.

