A large crowd turned out this week to create handmade cards and posters to show their dads some love and appreciation on Father’s Day this year. Lucky dads will receive a dinosaur card or a blue ribboned Best Dad card, as well as a poster that is ‘all about my dad.’ We’re sure that the dads will appreciate all of the hard work and thoughtfulness that went into creating these gifts from the heart.
Kentland Public Library hosts Father's Day crafts program
-
- Updated
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Breaking News: Herald Journal
Breaking News: Iroquois County's Times-Republic
Breaking News: Kankakee Valley Post News
Breaking News: Newton County Enterprise
Breaking News: Rensselaer Republican
Breaking News: WCINews (Fountain County Neighbor & Review Republican)
Coronavirus Updates
Get the latest local and national news.