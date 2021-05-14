Tails & Tales Summer Reading Program
KENTLAND, IND. — Beginning June 8th, pick up your reading logs & start reading for prizes as Kentland Public Library's Summer Reading Program for all ages "Tails & Tales" kicks off a summer filled with fun activities. To ease back into in-house programming the library has invited Roz Puppets to help get the party started. They will be here on Thursday June 10 at 2:00 (ct). KPL has several other activities planned, including Lego Club, a book sale, a pet parade, chalk the walk, and a magic show. Keep an eye out for details to come on Facebook, the library's website webpage, the local paper, or just stop in.
Lego Club
Hey Lego fans! Lego Club is back. Head to the library on Saturday, June 5 at 10:00 am for an hour of Lego building featuring Lego creatures and animal habitats. Once all creations are finished, pictures will be taken and then why not browse the library's collection of animal books to learn more about animals and their habitats. Bring a friend and come to the library on Saturday, June 5 from 10:00-11:00. No registration required. Legos will be provided.