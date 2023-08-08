KENTLAND, INDIANA - On Friday, August 4th at 5pm, members of the Kentland-Jefferson TWP. Fire Department, the Town of Kentland’s Council Members, and Jefferson Township Trustee, Jacob Shufflebarger, gathered together at the Firehouse to receive a brand new tanker truck.
The process to acquire the tanker was a two year journey, says Jacob Shufflebarger, and it was acquired through tax dollars and tipping fees from Jefferson Township’s landfill partnership with the Town of Kentland.
“Our hope for all is that this additional tanker we have acquired will lower our ISO rating, which in turn will positively affect all property owners within the township and lower their homeowner’s insurance."
Jefferson Township provided the majority of the purchase ($350,000), and the Town of Kentland contributed the remaining $12,000.
“This tanker has a 3,000 gallon tank,” said Matt Wittenborn, Town of Kentland’s Fire Chief, “With the ability to haul more water, our overall emergency response time will be enhanced.”
The tanker boasts state-of-the-art equipment and even has a pump-on-the-go feature for fighting fires while in transit.
Council president Shufflebarger commented "On behalf of the Town of Kentland we appreciate the efforts of the fire department and we are beyond grateful for the financial assistance provided by Jefferson Township. The addition of this new tanker will not only improve the departments ability to transport water, it's a major component in improving the ISO rating for Kentland and Jefferson Township. This was a collaborative effort and a job well done. "