WHEATFIELD – There was more to Halloween than just Trick-or-Treating on October 30. The Wheatfield Lions hosted their annual Costume Contest in the Wheatfield Elementary School just after the scheduled door-to-door hours ended in the town.
The event has been a staple in the Town of Wheatfield since at least 1949 when the Wheatfield Lions Club was formed, The club is responsible for many events and awards presented throughout the year in many causes.
Open to anyone and everyone, the contest featured prizes of some sort for anyone who entered with special prizes to the top costumed wearers as selected by three judges. Competitors could be honored as individuals or as thematically-linked groups. All participants walk in a circle around the judges and the top ten individuals or groups are selected before the judges then place them in the order of finish. First place earned $100, second $75, third $50, fourth $35, fifth $25, and sixth through tenth were each awarded $10. All other participants this year received $2.
After the ten were selected, all others were asked to take a seat. The Judges then selected the order and Master of Ceremonies Bob Tillema announced the winners. Taking top honors overall was the group featuring characters from The Wizard of Oz, comprised of Ella, Sasha, Molly, Jack and Lucy Bernstein with Tammy Miller, Terry Whitaker and Carollee Kerns, as well as Lady as Toto. In second place were the trio of James, Jessica and Sophia Gonzalez as a Chicken, Cow and Cat. Third went to Band of Pirates Ryan, Toni, Aleesha and Logan Hansen. Coming in fourth were Charles Bradley and Adeline Knight as two versions of Batman while fifth was Preston Ress as a Shark.
The remaining prizes were all tied for Sixth. These included: a Star Wars quartet of Carlie, Trosper, Zach Monroe, Naomi Monroe and Landyn Trosper-Young; Levi Ress as a Knight; Kenlee Ress as a Cheerleaders; Maggie Lu Howard as Hermione Granger from the Harry Potter movies; and Diedra Trosper as a Plague Doctor.
Judging the event were Wheatfield Lions Club member Tom Sparks, Kouts Lions Club member Harold Haman, and Steve Olis.