DeMOTTE — In his nine years at Covenant Christian High School, coach Jay Starkey has sent six students off to compete at the state meet level.
The two latest standouts from the little school that could are Gabbi Zeilenga and Jonah Ingram, who finished fourth and 19th, respectively, in their events at Indiana University in Bloomington on June 3-4.
Zeilenga, who will be a senior next fall, wrapped up her junior year with a stellar personal record in the pole vault, finishing in a tie for fourth best in the state. Gabbi cleared 11 feet, 9 inches on her third and final attempt at the height, matching the performance of competitor Kailee Swart of Cathedral.
She cleared 10 feet, 10-6, 11 feet, 11-3 and 11-6 all on her first attempts at state before needing three attempts to clear 11-9.
As she did so, she set three personal record.
The overall winner of the event was Makenzie VanBibber of Plainfield, who cleared 12-3 on her first attempt. Second went to Kennedy Merrell, who also cleared 12-3 but needed three attempts, and third went to Gwen Schilling of Lake Central, who cleared 12 even.
Twenty-six competitors qualified to compete in this event in the state finals held on Friday, June 3.
The state record was set in 2009 by Ellie McCardwell of Pendleton Heights, who cleared 13-6 1/4.
Zeilenga started pole vaulting between seventh and eighth grades.
“I saw it and thought it looked interesting,” she said.
Her first coach was second cousin Kelly Zeilenga, who vaulted for the University of Indianapolis. This relationship continued through this season when Gabbi’s dad, Jim, took over full-time and was with her at the state finals.
Gabbi herself has stepped up to work with others, assisting with clinics at Bethel University and has also worked with two young men at DeMotte Christian.
She also has her sights set on attending Bethel University after high school with coach Danny Wilkerson.
For a small Christian college, Bethel consistently has top vaulters competing in the NAIA and had an NAIA champion in the event just a few years ago. Gabbi’s older sister, Kristen, also competed in track and graduated from Bethel. She still holds the 100-meter hurdle record for the Pilots.
Gabbi was the first official vaulter for CCHS and the runway and pit in the back was constructed for her. The small school of less than 100 students does not have a track and the athletes often practice in the parking lots of the school.
Starkey was ebullient in both his praise for God and for the athletic ability of Gabbi Zeilenga.
“All the glory to God,” said Starkey. “Gabbi is a multi-sport athlete who can do almost everything and do it well. We call her the ‘Field Event Queen’ as she holds the school pole vault, long jump and high jump records and can run and compete at any distance from 100 to 800 meters, maybe even more.
“I’m really proud of her and how focused she can be.”
Zeilenga has competed for the Knights in basketball, soccer and cross country, as well as track and field. She is the daughter of Jim and Bonnie and in addition to sister Kristen, has a brother Mitchell.