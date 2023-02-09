DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian High School senior Gabbi Zeilenga recently signed a letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Bethel University.

Zeilenga, the daughter of Jim and Bonnie Zeilenga, will compete in the pole vault at Bethel. She has won numerous meets and awards for her pole vaulting prowess since middle school when she started pole vaulting between seventh and eighth grades.

Tags

Trending Food Videos