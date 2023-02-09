DeMOTTE — DeMotte Christian High School senior Gabbi Zeilenga recently signed a letter of intent to continue her track and field career at Bethel University.
Zeilenga, the daughter of Jim and Bonnie Zeilenga, will compete in the pole vault at Bethel. She has won numerous meets and awards for her pole vaulting prowess since middle school when she started pole vaulting between seventh and eighth grades.
“I saw it and thought it looked interesting,” she said.
That interest led to her working with several coaches and getting better and better, leading her to finish fourth overall as a junior at the state meet with a leap of 11 feet, 9 inches.
Her first coach was second cousin Kelly Zeilenga, who vaulted for the University of Indianapolis. This relationship continued through last season when Gabbi’s dad, Jim, took over full time and was with her at the state finals.
Before her signing, her father Jim thanked all of her coaches who pushed her and encouraged her in every sport, especially Jay Starkey, who has worked with her since her early years.
Zeilenga has competed for the Knights in basketball, soccer and cross country, as well as track and field.
Zeilenga has had her sights set on attending Bethel University after high school and has worked with head coach Danny Wilkerson.
Gabbi’s older sister, Kristen Handtke, also competed in track and graduated from Bethel. She still holds the 100-meter hurdle record for the school and still lives nearby.
“Gabbi is so versatile,” said Wilkerson. “She sets and meets her own personal goals, but she’s always a team player as well. We’ll ask a lot of her and I know she’ll rise to the challenge.”
An elite hurdler at DMC as well, Zeilenga credits Wilkerson with helping her increase her vault height for 10’6” to 11’09” and cannot wait to get to college.
For a small Christian college, Bethel consistently has top vaulters competing in the NAIA and had an NAIA champion in the event just a few years ago.
Zeilenga will first compete for the Knights’ track and field team after enjoying a record-breaking 2022 season. She won a pole vault title at the Kankakee Valley Sectional at 10 feet, which was 2 feet, 6 inches higher than her next challenger.
Zeilenga was the only vaulter to clear 8 feet, 9 feet and 10 feet at the meet.
She placed second at the Portage Regional a week later, clearing 11 feet to finish behind Lake Central senior Gwen Schilling, who cleared 12 feet.
At the state meet, Gabbi cleared 11 feet before reaching heights of 11-3, 11-6 and 11-9 to finish tied for fourth and earn her team 5.5 points.
Gabbi was the first official vaulter for CCHS, where a runway and pit in the back was constructed for her.
Zeilenga placed 4th at last year’s state track meet.