WHEATFIELD — The young Kougars of Kankakee Valley Middle School grappled their way to victory at the annual KVMS Wrestling Invite, finishing first atop the six-team field.
The Kougars finished ahead of, in order: Urey, East Tipp, Winamac, Klondike and North Newton.
Wrestlers received points for finishes with KV taking three first-place finishes, eight seconds, five thirds and three fourths in 19 weight classes ranging from 75 pounds to the heavyweights over 200 pounds.
The event was an all-day affair with preliminaries in the morning and the finals and consolations after the lunch break.
In two weight classes, it was Kougar versus Kougar for the championship. At 125 pounds Lilly Culbreth beat Brady Flick for the title while M. Myers finished fourth at that weight. It was the same scenario at 130 pounds as Bryce Carroll defeated H. Perez for the championship and Cash Sowder was fourth.
The final first for KVMS was Myles Kitchen, who defeated North Newton’s Klan Laskey in the 170-pound title match.
Other seconds for the Kougars besides Perez and Flick, included Uriah Sessions (85 pounds); T. Wireman (95); Markus Terborg (100); Kenneth Kapella (115); Owen Uylaki (135 pounds); and Jonathan Carter (HWT). Finishing in third were L. Borden (75 pounds); Brayden Ostapchuk (80); Owen Lubotina (90); Ryker Capellari (110); and Noah Barcus (115). The other fourth besides Myers and Sowder was Logan Black at 90 pounds.