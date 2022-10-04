RCHS senior night

Rensselaer Central recognized 11 seniors prior to last week's match with Lafayette Central Catholic, including (front, L to R) Adam Martinez, DJ Hanford, Cohen Craig and Wrigley Porter. (Back, L to R) Matthew Brandenburg, Andrew Cain, Evan Nugent, Broc Beier, Dalton Henry, Samuel Harris and Oscar Murillo Cabrera.

Kougars boys’ team 4th at NCC WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley High School boys’ cross country team finished fourth in the Northwest Crossroads Conference Championship race held at KV on Saturday, Oct. 1. Lowell won the meet with 51 points, followed by Munster with 53 and Hobart with 56. KV had 84 points, followed by Highland and Andrean, which did not have a full team. “On paper five weeks ago, we were fourth, and fourth we finished today,” said KV coach Tim Adams. “Some individuals slipped a few places from those earlier projections, but we improved our times dramatically today. We raced with confidence.” KV’s top five runners collectively dropped 4 minutes and 10 seconds from their combined time five weeks ago at KV’s home invitational. As a team, 11 runners dropped 13:39, or an average of 1:14 per runner. “This group came in, on the average, with mediocre fitness at best, but they absolutely have done everything that I have asked, been accountable for their paces, and have grown excited the results of their training,” Adams said. “They are revved about the future.” Junior Ethan Ehrhardt nabbed KV’s top finish of the morning with a First Team All-NCC finish in fourth place in 17:06.75. Ehrhardt, who now boasts the second fastest KV time on this course, lowered his KV invite time by 37 seconds. Seniors Luke Bristol and Xavier De La Paz Marino, both competing on their home course for the final time, followed Ehrhardt on the team’s scorecard. Bristol earned second team all-conference honors with an 11-place finish in 17:52 and De La Paz Marino was 30th in 18:58, a PR of two seconds and a 1:29 improvement from the KV invite time. Bristol’s time was a PR by seven seconds and an improvement of 1:37 from a month ago. “I hope the example of these two young men will not be lost on their teammates,” Adams said. “They came ready to race today, determined to show that their four years of running has given them the ability to assert themselves and reach deep.” Freshman Matt Hoffman and sophomore Luke Lukasik rounded out KV’s scorers. As the first ninth-grader in the field of 80 runners, Hoffman’s 18:19 earned him 14th place and second team all-conference honors. Lukasik claimed 26th place with a :21 PR in 18:51. Other racers for the Kougars: Owen Sharp, 18:58, 31st place (:01 PR); Brock Maple 19:03.74, 32nd place (:31 PR); Ethan Kelly 19:24, 39th place (:11 PR); Nikolai De La Paz Marino, 19:52, 48th place; Thomas Ketchem, 19:52, 49th place (1:08 PR); Demetrius De La Paz Marino, 20:01, 53rd place (:19 PR). Prep Volleyball Kougars seize control vs. Highland HIGHLAND — Kankakee Valley got a combined 22 kills from Ava Koselke and Abby Grandchamp in its 3-1 victory over host Highland on Sept. 29. Grandchamp had 12 kills and Koselke added 10 in KV’s 25-14, 17-25, 25-15 and 25-19 win. Granchamp and Koselke added two solo blocks on defense and Gabby Diener and Faith Mauger also had two blocks each. Brooklyn Ritchie had eight kills, two service aces and 12 digs and Grandchamp also had two service aces. Lilly Toppen had three aces and 15 assists and Ava Dase had 10 assists. Lilly Jones had 15 digs and four aces and Morgan Smith finished with 12 digs. Prep Girls Cross Country Lady Kougars 3rd at NCC meet WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s girls’ cross country team took advantage of home cookin’ in placing third at the Northwest Crossroads Conference meet on the KVHS course on Oct. 1. Highland won the meet with 52 points and Lowell placed second with a score of 59. KVHS had 72 points for third, followed by Munster and Hobart. Andrean did not have a full team to place. Freshman Faith Terborg hit her stride in this meet, finishing among the top five with a third-place finish in 20 minutes, 48 seconds. The time represented a 33-second drop in her previous personal best. Junior teammate Emma Bell was fourth in 21:09, joining Terborg as first-team all-conference performers. Sophomore Addi Johnson was 13th overall in 22:17 to earn second-team all-conference and Lilly Culbreth, a freshman, was 23rd in 22:59, which represented a PR by 34 seconds. Scoring fifth for the Kougars was senior Olivia Sheehy, who finished 39th in 24:36. Keely Culbreth, a sophomore, was 50th in a time of 25:47, which is a PR by 26 seconds. “Going into today’s meet, I asked these girls to give it their all and leave nothing on our home course, and that is just what they did,” said KVHS coach Kim Wilson. “From our first meet on this course five weeks ago to the NCC championship on Saturday, each girl made tremendous improvements. Two had season bests and three hit their new PRs.” The Kougars will next compete at the Rensselaer Sectional on Oct. 8 with hopes of securing a regional qualifying spot. The girls’ race begins at 10:30 a.m., followed by the boys’ run at 11:15 a.m. Prep Boys Soccer Kougars end NCC season at 2-3 MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley capped its Northwest Crossroads Conference season with a 7-0 loss to No. 14 ranked Munster on Sept. 28. The Kougars, who finished with a 2-3 league record, allowed five goals in the first half to drop to 2-12-2 overall. During the first half, KV goalkeeper Gage Anderson was carted off the field after his head collided with a knee of one of Munster’s offensive players. He would not return. The Kougars turned to backup keeper Tyler Luttrell, who turned away a number of the Mustangs’ shots, finishing with 15 saves on the night. Anderson had five saves before his injury.

OXFORD — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich finished as one of the Hoosier Conference’s elite runners once again in leading the Bombers to a second-place finish in the team standings at the Oct. 1 conference meet at Benton Central.

