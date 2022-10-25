NEW CARLISLE — Rensselaer Central senior Tristen Wuethrich will get at least one more week of distance training after qualifying for his second straight IHSAA boys’ cross country meet with his performance at the New Prairie Semistate on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Wuethrich, the Rensselaer Sectional champion and a top 10 regional finisher, had his strongest run at New Prairie’s scenic course, placing 10th overall in a time of 16 minutes, 34 seconds. He was the second of two individual qualifiers to place in the top 10.

Trending Food Videos