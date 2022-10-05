WHEATFIELD — West Lafayette converted 3 of 4 penalty kicks in a shootout to none for Kankakee Valley to survive and advance at the Kankakee Valley Class 2A girls’ soccer sectional on Tuesday night.
The Red Devils — the tournament favorite at 11-4-2 — survived a fluke goal to beat the host Kougars, 2-1, in what is considered by many as a de facto championship match.
Westside advances to the second round where it will face New Prairie (6-9-1). Rensselaer Central (4-10) will play Twin Lakes (2-10-1) in the other semifinal.
The Kougars and Red Devils played to a 0-0 tie at halftime before KV — which bows out at 8-6-1 — benefited from a deflected kick by goalkeeper Adrianne Tolen.
With the ball squirting loose close to the West Lafayette box, Tolen looked to clear it to the right side of the field. Instead, the ball ping-ponged off a pair of players and rolled into the Westside net to give KVHS a 1-0 lead.
The game’s first goal came seven minutes in the second half. But the Red Devils answered back three minutes later when forward Vivian Huston took a loose ball in front of the net and blasted a shot past KV goalie Riley Kain.
After controlling possession early in the second half, KV was forced to play defense against an attacking Westside offense for most of the final 25 minutes to ensure a tie score heading into the two overtime periods.
The Red Devils continued to pressure KV in the two 7-minute extra periods, but couldn’t get a shot past Kain. That set up a shootout, with five players selected by coaches to take penalty kicks to decide the match.
West Lafayette hit its first two shots, while KV’s first two shots hit the right post and the crossbar, respectively. After Westside missed its third shot, KV had an opening to get on the board, but the shot was turned away by Tolen.
That gave Westside a chance to finish off the Kougars, with the fourth shot tipping hard off Kain’s outstretched hands and into the net for the game winner.
West Lafayette had nine shots on goal in regulation and overtime periods to six for the Kougars. The Red Devils rushed two and three players at KV standout scorer Kate Thomas, who managed to squeeze off a pair of shots early.
Thomas finished the season with a team-high 27 goals. The Kougars scored 45 as a team this fall.