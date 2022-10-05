WHEATFIELD — West Lafayette converted 3 of 4 penalty kicks in a shootout to none for Kankakee Valley to survive and advance at the Kankakee Valley Class 2A girls’ soccer sectional on Tuesday night.

The Red Devils — the tournament favorite at 11-4-2 — survived a fluke goal to beat the host Kougars, 2-1, in what is considered by many as a de facto championship match.

