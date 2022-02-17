RENSSELAER — Kankakee Valley and sophomore Cam Webster crashed Rensselaer Central’s senior night festivities Tuesday, Feb. 15 at Joe Burvan Gymnasium.
Forced to chase the Bombers most of the evening, Webster scored 11 of his game-high 23 points in the fourth quarter to rally KVHS to a 59-50 victory in front of a raucous crowd.
Webster, who dyed his hair yellow prior to the start of the season, was the primary focus of Rensselaer’s very vocal student section.
“I think it focused me more,” Webster said of playing to the crowd. “I got more into the game because of it.”
After a strong start, Webster made his presence known in the fourth quarter.
“There are so many people on this team who can do so much,” he said of his teammates. “I don’t have to always take over, but in some situations I should start taking over just to have control of the game.”
KVHS coach Bill Shepherd has worked with Webster to become a little more selfish when moments calls for it.
“He had a nice break-out night tonight,” said Shepherd, who added that Webster had been struggling to hit shots over the past few games. “To be honest, the Rensselaer student section got him energized. Sometimes when you’re loud, you get into people in a good way and sometimes you get into them in a bad way and they got into him in a bad way. It got him focused and ready to go. That’s good for him that he can zone in like that in a hostile environment because we always joke with him with that hairdo he’s going to stick out. He’s going to be picked on. It was a good response from him tonight.”
Rensselaer (8-11) led 16-15, 30-26 and 37-36 after each of the first three quarters, but couldn’t sustain its offense in falling for the third straight game.
In fact, the Bombers struggled to find points in the second half, going 7 of 26 in the final two periods to lose a lead that grew by as much as seven points in the first half.
Early foul trouble with Rensselaer’s big men, particularly Cass Pulver and Nole Marchand, had Bombers coach Chad Pulver hunting for a cohesive unit.
“Our rotations tightened up a little bit, and foul trouble played into that,” he said. “We had some first-quarter foul trouble and that carried into the third. When we wanted to make some changes, match-ups didn’t work in our favor.”
KVHS was only slightly better in the second half, hitting just 10 of 26 shots, but the Kougars were able to extend their lead to as much as 11 points by hitting their foul shots. They were 12 of 16 in the final quarter, with Webster knocking down all six of his foul shots.
The Kougars took their first lead since the first quarter (38-37) on a pair of free throws by Webster with 7:35 left in the fourth period.
“He hit some big shots for them,” Pulver said. “Especially when we went man-to-man, he had seven in a hurry. We didn’t really want him at the line, but it happened a few times.”
Down by as much as seven points midway through the fourth quarter, the Bombers did pull within 46-43 on a floater by Marchand. But KV answered with a 5-0 run to extend its lead, with senior Jeb Boissy hitting a pair of free throws, senior Luke Andree adding a free throw and senior Will Sampson scoring off an offensive rebound.
The Kougars got good minutes from Boissy, who was on the floor at the end of the game, as well as Sampson and senior Jamin Sills.
“Jamin has had a couple of games where he’s come in and done some good things for us; looking more comfortable out there,” Shepherd said. “And Boissy had one of his best nights as far as just settling us down and being a good decision-maker. I told the kids in the locker room, we’ve got a lot of kids who can do the job. If it’s not your night, it’s not your night. Let somebody else do the job. In the second half, I didn’t sub as much, but I liked the six out there who were doing pretty well.”
The Bombers came out firing in the first half, hitting seven 3-point shots to build a four-point halftime lead. Seniors Tate Drone and Brody Chamness and junior Colby Chapman hit two 3s each to offset Webster’s 10 first-half points.
Rensselaer’s student section provided a boost to the team early. “We always have to match their intensity, and to be honest, a lot of times we don’t,” Shepherd said. “Rensselaer typically plays harder than we do, and I think you saw that in the first half tonight a lot of times. They played harder than we did. But in the second half, we came out with a good mindset, battled our way back, faced some adversity, but showed we could get past it. That’s a big step for us. There are going to be some adverse times going into March and you have to play with a mindset to be tough mentally.”
But KV hit just two more 3s in the second half, including one by junior Tristen Wuethrich with under 30 seconds left and his team trailing by 10 points.
Senior Nick Mikash had a double-double for the Kougars, finishing with 10 points and 10 rebounds. Senior Luke Andree added nine points, seven boards and four assists and senior Will Sampson came off the bench to score nine points with five boards.
Wuethrich and Chapman had 13 points each for the Bombers, who host Northwestern in a Hoosier Conference Crossover game on Friday night. Chapman also had five steals and three assists. Drone added 10 points and collected nine rebounds, but missed all six of his shots from the floor in the second half. Shepherd credits Mikash for that important stat.
“We challenged Nick at halftime about Drone,” Shepherd said. “I told him this dude has owned you for two years. I told him it’s about time you hold up your end of the deal. Drone did not score in the second half. Nick accepted the challenge, took care of business and that’s what I want to see out of him.”
Though his team has scuffled over the past two weeks, Pulver liked the fight his team showed Tuesday.
“Given what’s happened to us the last couple of weeks, we showed some signs of life,” he said. “It only happened in a day after what we experienced last Saturday (loss to Frontier). I felt like it was a much better showing. I thought our guys played well together. They moved the ball well. They hit some big shots. Knowing that we can do that helps us moving forward.”
Prior to the game, RCHS honored the team’s lone two seniors, Drone and Chamness. Both are three-year varsity players for Pulver.
“I was hoping the seniors would get the win. They have done very well in their career against KV, so I was really hoping they would win their last home game against them and getting that under their belt,” Pulver said. “We do have one more game for them here with the Crossover game against Northwestern.”
The Bombers end the season with a pair of road games at Lowell and at Winamac next week.
The Kougars host Hanover Central on Saturday when KV honors the 1992 sectional championship team at halftime of the JV and varsity games.