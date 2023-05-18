WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s Cam Webster has been invited to participate in the 21st IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase boys’ basketball event, which is scheduled for June 17.
Staged by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association with support from the Indiana High School Athletic Association and presented by Ballogy, the Underclass Showcase events are designed to give exposure to approximately 240 of the top basketball prospects from across the state (120 boys, 120 girls) to colleges across the state and nation.
This year’s boys’ IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase will be Saturday, June 17 at Brownsburg High School. This year’s girls’ IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase will be Thursday, June 15 at Ben Davis High School.
The 2023 Girls’ Showcase will be conducted in one session. It will begin at 12:30 p.m., EST, and run until about 4:30 p.m.
The 2023 Boys’ Showcase will be conducted in two sessions — the first session starting at 10 a.m. and running until about 1:45 p.m. and the second session starting at 2 p.m. and running until about 5:45 p.m.
Both Showcase events are being held during the NCAA’s “scholastic viewing period,” which allows coaches from NCAA Division I programs to attend in person.
The Showcase events are open to the public. Admission is $5 per person per day for spectators. IBCA-member coaches will be admitted at no charge by showing their IBCA membership card.