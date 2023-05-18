Webster invite

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

KVHS junior Cameron Webster has led his team in scoring this past winter and is on pace to score 1,000 points for his career.

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s Cam Webster has been invited to participate in the 21st IBCA/IHSAA Top 100 Underclass Showcase boys’ basketball event, which is scheduled for June 17.

Staged by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association with support from the Indiana High School Athletic Association and presented by Ballogy, the Underclass Showcase events are designed to give exposure to approximately 240 of the top basketball prospects from across the state (120 boys, 120 girls) to colleges across the state and nation.