WHEATFIELD — Sophomore Camden Webster and junior Hayden Dase were honored this week by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) with invitations to the the Top 100 Underclassmen Workout/Showcase on June 18.
The Showcase will fall during the evaluation period on the boys’ side, which will allow Division I college coaches to attend and view the players. Participants in the Showcase will be “involved in controlled drills and scrimmage games throughout the day,” according to the IBCA.
As a sophomore, Webster led the Kougars in scoring, averaging 13.6 points per game, including a career-best 41-point outburst against Gary Lighthouse CPA in the Highland Holiday Hoopfest.
A 6-foot-7 center, Dase continues to see his all-around game improve with each season. This past year, Dase averaged 4.5 points per game and also grabbed 4.5 rebounds per contest.