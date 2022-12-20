WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley snapped a two-game skid with a Northwest Crossroads Conference-opening 68-50 win over visiting Andrean on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Kougars (2-4, 1-0 in the NCC) got a game-high 28 points from junior guard Cameron Webster. He and senior teammate Hayden Dase combined for 15 of their team’s 23 first-quarter points.

