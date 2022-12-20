WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley snapped a two-game skid with a Northwest Crossroads Conference-opening 68-50 win over visiting Andrean on Friday, Dec. 16.
The Kougars (2-4, 1-0 in the NCC) got a game-high 28 points from junior guard Cameron Webster. He and senior teammate Hayden Dase combined for 15 of their team’s 23 first-quarter points.
KV continued its strong offensive effort in the second quarter to take a 38-27 lead at halftime.
The 59ers, who fall to 0-4 overall and 0-1 in the NCC, did close within six points in the fourth quarter. But an alley-oop slam by Dase off an assist from Webster swung the momentum back on KV’s side and Andrean never got closer.
KV outscored the Niners, 30-23, in the second half.
Dase had 17 points and junior Jeremiah Jones added 13 for his best performance of the season.
• In the junior varsity contest, the Kougars held Andrean to single digits in each of the first two quarters to set the stage for a 52-35 victory.
KV (4-2) led 24-12 at halftime and scored 22 points in the fourth quarter to tame the Niners.
Brady Sampson led all scorers with 24 points in just three quarters of play. Bobby LaLonde added 13 points.
The Kougars return to action on Thursday when they travel to Boone Grove for a 5:30 p.m. JV start.