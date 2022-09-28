CULVER — The Kankakee Valley Middle School cross country teams ran in the Culver Academies Invitational on Saturday, finishing with some impressive results.
The boys came in 12th place out of 36 teams and were led by Luke Ehrhardt with a 25th-place medal out of 301 runners. Top personal best times for the boys were set by Landyn Smedley, Joey Patton, Creed Veach, Ethan Thomas, Eli Hildebrandt, Matthew Guytan and Owen Marshall.
The girls team finished in fourth place out of 33 teams. The girls race had 287 runners and KV runners led the way.
Krista Sytsma and Jenna Walker each ran a blisteringly fast race. Sytsma came in second with a time of 11 minutes, 18 seconds and Walker won the girls race and set a new Culver course record with a ridiculously fast time of 10:51.
Top personal best times were set by Haylie Bristol, Juliet Skrowronski, Ainsley Summers, Grayce Stahlbaum, Kelsey Gray, Gianna Nowicki, Scarlet Skrowonski and Jaylen Krueger.
This performance comes on the heel of another standout meet at the Valpo Invite where both teams came away with some impressive finishes.
Medal winners for the boys were Marcus Terborg, Luke Ehrhardt, Milo Herz and Benji Reeb.
The seventh-grade girls came up with a huge first place win as a team in their grade level race. They were led by Jenna Walker, who won the girls’ race, coming in a full minute faster than the next runner.
Camry Krueger, Ainsley Summers, Grace Stalbaum, and Kelsey Gray were the other top finishers for the seventh-grade girls. Medal winners for the girls were Scarlet Skowronski, Camry Krueger, Jenna Walker and Krista Sytsma.