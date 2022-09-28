KVMS girls at Culver

Provided

Five of the KVMS girls’ cross country team members show off their ribbons earned at Culver. They are (L to R) Haylie Bristol, Jenna Walker, Krista Sytsma, Cmry Krueger and Kelsey Gray.

 Provided

CULVER — The Kankakee Valley Middle School cross country teams ran in the Culver Academies Invitational on Saturday, finishing with some impressive results.

The boys came in 12th place out of 36 teams and were led by Luke Ehrhardt with a 25th-place medal out of 301 runners. Top personal best times for the boys were set by Landyn Smedley, Joey Patton, Creed Veach, Ethan Thomas, Eli Hildebrandt, Matthew Guytan and Owen Marshall.

Tags

Trending Food Videos