One of the great things about living where we do is that you don’t have to look too far in order to find decent stream or river fishing.

Unlike lake or reservoir fishing, stream fishing usually does not require a lengthy drive or waiting in line at the boat ramp. In fact, all that is required for a successful fishing outing on a local creek is a rod, reel, line and lure – and of course permission in most areas.. A sense of adventure doesn’t hurt either.

