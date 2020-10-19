BOONE GROVE — North Newton got off to a slow start and could never recover in a 25-9, 25-16, 25-17 loss to North Judson in the opening round of the Boone Grove 2A Sectional on Oct. 15.
North Judson would go on to win the sectional title.
The Lady Spartans' offense was held to just 1 kill and an ace in the opening set. North Judson raced out to a 10-3 lead and then would go on a 10-1 run after that to pull away for the 25-9 win. Lexi Cunningham had the lone kill for North Newton, while Phoebe Busboom provided the ace.
A Harley Schleman kill in the second set gave the Lady Spartans a 7-6 lead, but North Judson answered with a 6-0 run to reclaim the lead and start to pull away. Another Busboom ace and a block from Heidi Schleman helped North Newton cut the deficit to two but the Lady Spartans get any closer in the 25-16 loss.
Blocks from Heidi and Harley Schleman and a kill by Hannah Hiscox led to a 7-3 start for the Lady Spartans.
North Judson, however, would again respond with another scoring run — this time a 7-0 run. North Judson would push the lead up to 10.
A kill and an ace by Cunningham sparked a late 3-0 run by the Lady Spartans but it was not enough as North Judson closed out the sweep with a 25-17 win.
Final stats for the game were not available by press time.