VALPARAISO — Kankakee Valley suffered its first loss of the season Saturday, Dec. 11, falling behind host Valparaiso, 23-8, after the first quarter to set the stage for a 73-40 loss.
The state-ranked Vikings (5-0) were never threatened, leading 40-18 by halftime. The loss drops the Kougars to 3-1 on the season.
Sophomore guard Cam Webster had 14 points on 5 of 12 shooting for the Kougars. Will Sampson had five rebounds and Dylan Holmes and Luke Andree added three assists apiece.
KVHS will open Northwest Crossroads Conference play at Andrean on Dec. 17.
Spartans can’t catch Lake Station
LAKE STATION — Host Lake Station remained unbeaten in four games with a 65-46 win over North Newton Saturday, Dec. 11.
The Eagles led 32-22 by halftime and pushed their lead to as much as 56-33 after three quarters.
Evan Gagnon had 13 points for the Spartans. He was 6 of 6 from the foul line and added six rebounds. Teammate Michael Levy led with 16 points and eight boards and Kaydn Rowland had four rebounds and four assists.
Willie Miller had 18 points, nine rebounds and five assists for the Eagles and Adam Eastland added 16 points.