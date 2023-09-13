RENSSELAER — Both Rensselaer Central and Twin Lakes have a multitude of young players who have been thrown into the fire and it showed last Friday.
Turnovers, personal foul calls and poor execution were the norm during Rensselaer’s Homecoming game with its Hoosier Conference rivals.
But when Twin Lakes found a moment to turn the game, the Indians seized on it. After the defense forced a fumble with the Bombers driving into Twin Lakes territory, Indians sophomore quarterback Ethan Need completed an 81-yard pass to senior receiver Landon Arthur, who sprinted to Rensselaer’s 2-yard line for a chance to take the lead.
Three plays later, sophomore running back Tristan Robertson punched the ball in from a yard out to give Twin Lakes a 21-14 lead with 5:03 left in the game.
After receiving the ball on the ensuing kick-off, the Bombers (2-2, 0-1 in the HC) had just over 5 minutes to march 81 yards for the tying score. But upon reaching midfield and facing a second and 4, Rensselaer had a drive stalled by an intentional grounding call that had the Bombers staring at a third-and-16 from their own 42-yard line.
After an incomplete pass by sophomore quarterback Cohen Westfall, the Indians swarmed Westfall on a fourth-and 16 play to get the sack and end Rensselaer’s chances for a comeback.
Late turnovers and offensive breakdowns continue to plague the Bombers.
“Again, we see some glimpses of some very nice things and then we shoot ourselves,” RCHS coach Chris Meeks said. “The kids play hard, but unfortunately, some of these kids are learning on the fly at the varsity level and didn’t have the benefit of playing at JV season. You can’t fault their effort. We made some mistakes we couldn’t overcome, and we got beat by a good team tonight. They have some great athletes and play tough, aggressive defense.”
The Indians, who beat RCHS for the first time in seven years, had 326 yards of offense, with Need completing 21 of 32 passes for 249 yards and two scores. He did throw two interceptions.
Robertson had 15 carries for 74 yards and a touchdown. Twin Lakes was held to 96 rushing yards on 20 running plays.
Freshman receiver Keaton Miller had seven catches for 112 yards, including a 58-yard TD pass early in the second quarter for the game’s first score.
Defensively for Twin Lakes, sophomore Carson Wagner had 14 tackles, including six solos, and senior CJ Brummett added 12 tackles with six solos and a tackle for loss. Junior Tristin Totten had 10 tackles and Arthur added eight. Arthur also recovered a fumble and junior Leo Dellinger had an interception in the fourth quarter that squashed a potential scoring drive by the Bombers.
For the Bombers, Westfall completed 5 of 9 passes for 51 yards and an interception. He also fumbled the ball that Arthur recovered.
Westfall did have 30 rushing yards on nine carries and his 1-yard burst in the second quarter tied the game at 7-7.
The Indians countered with a 22-yard pass play from Need to Arthur that gave them a 14-7 lead at halftime.
“I thought the first half, we controlled the game,” said Indians coach Kevin O’Shea, who is in his first season in Monticello after stints at Lafayette Central Catholic, McCutcheon and North Central in Indianapolis. “The score didn’t show it because we dropped what should have been a touchdown pass. Down here, we got called for a hold. Those were two potential scores we probably should have had. Rensselaer, they kept their heads and stayed in the ball game and got that score in the third quarter and knotted it up. It showed great resiliency in our kids to come right down and get a score after a turnover. That showed a lot of character in our kids.”
Rensselaer would answer the Indians’ score with one of its own to start the second half. The Bombers put together one of their best drives of the season, using 11 plays to go 65 yards to tie the game at 14-14.
Senior Aaron Barko’s 20-yard gain on a third-and-7 run was the drive’s biggest play. Junior Diego Hernandez-Reyes would cap the drive with a 1-yard TD run.
“And we needed to keep feeding on that, but it’s frustrating,” Meeks said of the game-tying drive. :We’re frustrated because we want to win, we work hard to win, and the wins will come. Unfortunately we’re going to go through some growing pains.”
Rensselaer’s offense would get the ball three more times over the rest of the game, but two of those drives would end in turnovers.
Hernandez-Reyes gained 86 rushing yards on 22 carries with a score and Barko had 81 yards on 14 carries. The Bombers gained 202 yards on 47 running plays.
Hernandez-Reyes also had 10 tackles, including eight solos. Sophomore Logan Metzger added nine tackles and Westfall had eight with an interception.
Friday’s win was especially sweet for a particular member of O’Shea’s coaching staff.
“I’ve coached against Chris’s teams for a lot of years,” O’Shea said. “My defensive coordinator, Steve Snyder, is a Rensselaer guy and this week was an intense week for him because this is a game that matters a lot to him. For us to give up 14, that’s a good defensive night. I wish we could have held up our end of the bargain on offense.”
The Indians remained upbeat even as they worked through missed opportunities, O’Shea added.
“I’m proud of my kids. They could have folded up, and in years past they would have folded up. But this group of kids stuck together and got it done.”