KNOX — Kankakee Valley juniors Lilly Toppen and Kate Thomas combined for 17 fourth-quarter points to help the Kougars storm past New Prairie in a Class 3A Knox Sectional opener Tuesday night.
The Kougars would hang on for a 50-37 victory to advance to the semifinal round where they will take on the host Redskins Friday, weather permitting.
KV (15-9) held a 17-7 lead after the first quarter, but New Prairie — which bows out at 11-12 — slowly chipped away at the lead, trailing just 30-29 after the third period.
The Kougars, however, regained control behind the play of Toppen — who had 10 fourth-quarter points — and Thomas, who added seven. Toppen hit a pair of 3-point baskets and finished 4 of 4 from the foul line and Thomas knocked down three baskets and added a free throw.
KV went 8 of 15 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and was 8 of 18 in the game. New Prairie was held to two baskets and 4 of 6 free throw shooting in the final eight minutes.
Sophomore Jayden Flagg led the Cougars with a game-high 16 points, including 10 in the first half to keep her team close.
The game featured the return of senior Taylor Schoonveld to the KV lineup. Schoonveld missed a handful of games with an ankle injury and had six points Tuesday.
KVHS and Knox will square off in Friday’s second semifinal. Culver Academy and Wheeler face off in the first game.