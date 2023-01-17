WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley rolled over the visiting Munster Mustangs on Saturday, Jan. 14 to cap off a joyous senior night.
Starting the four seniors, Lilly Toppen, Kate Thomas, Laynie Capellari and Faith Mauger, along with junior Olivia Plummer, the Kats beat Munster, 64-54, to maintain a top spot in the Northwest Crossroads Conference standings. The Kougars (15-5) are tied with Andrean for the NCC lead, both owning 4-0 records.
The teams will decide the conference championship in Merrillville on Friday, Jan. 20.
KV’s game with Munster (15-6, 2-2 in the NCC) was nowhere as close as the score looks. Those seniors and Plummer came out on fire rolling out to a 22-6 first quarter. KV lost the tip but quickly scored on a long 3-point basket from Lilly Toppen. Munster tried a full-court press but the Lady Kougars were just too quick, dishing passes and driving on offense while stealing and shutting down Munster on defense.
KV was up 18-3 before Munster hit its second shot.
The Kougars continued to pull away in the second even as coach Brandon Bradley pulled all but Toppen. KV would head into the locker room up by 20 points at 36-16 and clearly in control of all aspects of the game.
In the final half the game, players were swapped in and out liberally which allowed Munster to make some progress, eventually pulling within ten at the end of the game.
At 7:13 of the fourth quarter, Lilly Toppen hit the first of two free throws and thereby secured her place in Lady Kougar history as she became only the seventh girl in school history to reach 1,000 points. Coach Bradley quickly called time and she received hugs from all of the other players and then returned to sink her second shot.
Toppen joins sister Breanna on the list of 1,000-point scorers at KVHS.
After the game, Toppen was presented with a large commemorative sign and basketball for her accomplishment. In honor of her nearing that goal, Toppen Building and Remodeling Inc. sponsored free admission to the game for KV students.