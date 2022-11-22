WHEATFIELD — Seniors Abby Grandchamp and Lilly Toppen were named to the 2022 Northwest Crossroads Conference first team last month.
Outside hitter Grandchamp led the Kougars (15-17) in kills with 196. She was 504 for 586 in attacks and added 20 service aces, 22 blocks and 75 digs.
Toppen, who shared setting duties with sophomore teammate Ava Dase, had a team-high 311 assists on 724 of 753 sets. She added 78 digs and was second on the team with 64 aces on 563 of 599 attempts.
Ava Koselke, a junior, was named to the second team for KVHS after recording 126 kills and a team-high 86 blocks, including 37 solos.
Team champion Andrean had four players named to the first team, with Munster putting three players on the first team.
Annelise Allegretti – Andrean – Sr.
Abby Grandchamp – KV – Sr.
Trinitie Lintner – Lowell – Jr.
Audrey Nohos – Andrean – Sr.
Marin Sanchez – Andrean – Jr.Taylor Schroer – Munster – Jr.
Kara Schutz – Andrean – Sr.
Gabrielle Tomich – Hobart – Sr.
Payton VanDommelen – Highland – Sr.
Lauren Wallace – Munster – Sr.
Gabrielle Woltman – Munster – Jr.
Jordan Boyd – Highland – So.
Alexandria Delgado – Lowell – Jr.
Julianna Kisel – Munster – Jr.
Julia Lucas – Andrean – Sr.
Daeges Morgan – Hobart – Sr.