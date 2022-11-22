KV Kougars

WHEATFIELD — Seniors Abby Grandchamp and Lilly Toppen were named to the 2022 Northwest Crossroads Conference first team last month.

Outside hitter Grandchamp led the Kougars (15-17) in kills with 196. She was 504 for 586 in attacks and added 20 service aces, 22 blocks and 75 digs.

