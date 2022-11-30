WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior guard Lilly Toppen had 25 points to lead the Kougars to their fifth straight win in a dominating 63-37 final against visiting Michigan City on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Toppen knocked down five 3-point baskets and scored 14 points in the first quarter when KV (6-2) ran out to a 26-10 lead. She had 17 points by halftime and hit 8 of 10 free throws in the contest.
Junior teammate Olivia Plummer had nine points off the bench, senior Kate Thomas added eight points and sophomore Ava Dase also scored eight.
Sophomore Paulecia Isom led the Wolves (1-6) with 16 points, including 14 in the second half.
The Kougars will face Northwest Crossroads Conference rival Lowell on Friday, Dec. 2 at 5:30 p.m. JV time.
Capellari leads KV past Knox
WHEATFIELD — Senior Laynie Capellari hit a pair of big 3-pointers in the first quarter and finished with a team-high 14 points to lead Kankakee Valley to a 54-33 victory over Knox on Saturday, Nov. 26.
The Kougars trailed 8-3 midway through the first period before catching fire. A defensive change forced turnover after turnover and created a 15-5 run for the Kougars, who led 29-15 at halftime.
Senior guard Lilly Toppen also finished in double figures with 13 points, while senior guard Kate Thomas approached a double-double in steals and assists.
Senior forward Riley Messer had 16 points for the Redskins, who fall to 0-7. It was the fourth straight victory for KVHS, which hosted Michigan City on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
Prep Boys Basketball
Hale scores 33 in Hebron’s win vs. DeMotte Christian
HEBRON — Host Hebron knocked down nine 3-point baskets and needed every one in holding off DeMotte Christian, 73-70, last Tuesday, Nov. 22.
Senior Landen Hale finished 5 of 10 from 3-point range for the Hawks and finished with 33 points. He was 14 of 22 from the floor overall.
Teammate Skylar Martin was 4 of 4 from the floor to finish with 13 points and added six assists and Trevor Roy added 12 points on 4 of 6 shooting and added three assists.
Freshman Tony Bos had 20 points for the Knights, hitting 7 of 10 shots. He was 6 of 9 on 3-point shots and added three steals. Luke Terpstra, a junior, added 19 points on 8 of 20 shooting and added six assists and five rebounds.
Jacob Miller was 6 of 12 shooting to finish with 16 points and added nine rebounds and three assists and Gabe Rottier had eight points and five assists.
JV Boys Basketball
KV JV holds off Lebanon
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley used a strong first half to build a 26-14 lead then held off Lebanon to pick up a 51-45 victory in junior varsity boys’ basketball action Saturday.
KV (2-0) used a big second quarter (11-3) to build a lead going into the second half. Lebanon had a 31-25 advantage in the second half.
Gavin Joy and Brady Sampson led the Kats in scoring with 14 points each, while controlling the boards along with fellow big man, Marco Castro. Triston Smith and Bobby LaLonde finished with double-digit points, putting up 11 and 10, respectively.
Luke Bayci rounded out scoring for the Kougars with two points.
KV enjoyed a full week off to prepare for its first road trip to Kouts on Saturday to take on the Mustangs.
• On Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Kougars sprinted to a 17-4 lead after the first period and cruised to a 59-28 victory over rival Rensselaer Central.
Sampson led KV with a game-high 19 points, all coming in the first half when the Kougars led 40-14. Smith added 15 points, Jaidyn Anderson had eight points.
off the bench and LaLonde had seven points.
Bayci chipped in three points, with Brodie Ellenwood, Castro and Joy scoring a basket each.
Prep Swimming
HOBART — Kankakee Valley’s swim teams picked up a pair of wins over Northwest Crossroads Conference foe Hobart Tuesday night, Nov. 29.
They did lose to Lowell in the double-dual meet.
The boys’ team edged the Brickies, 92-81, behind six first-place finishes and seven seconds. Winners for KVHS included Coen Murray in the 200-yard freestyle, Lincoln Bryant in the 500 freestyle (with Preston Kritlow third), Luke Bristol in the 100-yard breaststroke (with Gabe Bristol second), Ethan Kelly in the 100 backstroke, the 200 freestyle relay team Gabe Bristol, Murray, Thomas Ketchem and Luke Bristol and the 400 free relay team of Garret Zimmerman, Kelly, Murray and Bryant.
Runner-up finishers included the 200 medley relay team of Gabe and Luke Bristol, Zimmerman and Ketchem; Gabe Bristol in the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke; Luke Bristol in the 50 free; Zimmerman in the 100 butterfly; Murray in the 200 free; and Bryant in the 100 backstroke behind Kelly.
In a 105-76 loss to Lowell, the boys got a win from Bryant in the 500 free and managed 10 seconds, including all three relay teams, Mason Ames in diving, Murray in the 200 free, Luke Bristol in the 50 free and 100 breaststroke, Zimmerman in the 100 fly and Kelly in the 100 backstroke.
The girls’ team won five events in a 109-72 win over Hobart. Champions included Allison Rushmore in the 200 freestyle, Eva Sersic in diving, Anna Adamczyk in the 100 breaststroke, the 400 free relay team of Rushmore, Danica Samuelson, Madilyn Lee-Whited and Brianna Castle and the 200 free relay foursome of Rylee Swafford, Madison Rish, Samuelson and Rushmore.
Rushmore was also second in the 100 freestyle, Bri Castle placed second in the 100 backstroke and 200 IM, Swafford was second in the 100 breaststroke and 50 free, Madison Glusak finished second in the 500 free and the 200 medley relay team of Maya Gonzalez, Swafford, Bri Castle and Lee-Whited was second.
The Lady Kougars were edged by Lowell, 96-84, despite a handful of second-place finishes.