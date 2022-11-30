KV sports

WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley senior guard Lilly Toppen had 25 points to lead the Kougars to their fifth straight win in a dominating 63-37 final against visiting Michigan City on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Toppen knocked down five 3-point baskets and scored 14 points in the first quarter when KV (6-2) ran out to a 26-10 lead. She had 17 points by halftime and hit 8 of 10 free throws in the contest.

