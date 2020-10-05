Prep Volleyball
Kougars beat Andrean, fall to Highland
WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley finished 1-2 against Northwest Crossroads Conference foes this week, sandwiching a win over Andrean with losses to state ranked Munster and Highland.
The Kougars (15-10, 5-5 in the NCC) fell 3-1 to host Highland on Thursday. The Trojans (5-9, 4-5) won by 25-19, 21-25, 25-17 and 25-22 scores.
Alexis Broyles led KVHS with 19 kills and six digs, while teammate Elisa Carli added 29 assists and two kills. Taylor Schultz had 11 kills and Ava McKim had 19 digs and 29 serve receptions.
On Tuesday (Sept. 29), the Kougars avenged an early season loss to Andrean, needing just three games to their fifth NCC victory. KV won by 26-24, 25-13 and 25-20 scores.
Broyles had a team-high 12 kills with seven digs and a service ace. Carli had 21 assists, 16 digs and five aces and Abby Grandchamp had 10 kills. Schultz added five kills.
McKim had 10 digs and 19 serve receptions, Marissa Howard added six digs and eight serve receptions and Morgan Smith had eight digs and seven serve receptions. Lilly Toppen had 12 digs and nine serve receptions.
The loss dropped Andrean to 11-4 and 5-3.
Prep Girls Soccer
Knights blank Hebron, 3-0
HEBRON — Covenant Christian improved to 11-2-1 with its 3-0 shutout of host Hebron Monday night (Sept. 28) in girls’ soccer action.
Sophomore Skylar Bos added to her record-setting season total with three more goals. She earned the hat trick with help from teammates Amy Eades and Carly James, as well as a free kick that went off the crossbar and in from 30 yards out.
The Knights defense had another solid game, recording another shutout in front of a new goalkeeper. Starting goalie Addie VanderMeer was struck in the head just before game time and was kept out as a precaution, said coach James Blom.
Junior defender Desiree Nannenga strapped on the gloves and held the Hawks scoreless on a wet afternoon.
Kougars’ offense shut down by Munster
WHEATFIELD — Munster remained unbeaten in Northwest Crossroads Conference play with a 3-0 shutout of host Kankakee Valley Tuesday (Sept. 29) night.
The Mustangs (7-4-1, 5-0 in the NCC) took a 2-0 lead in the first half and kept the pressure on KV’s defense most of the night.
“They shut our kids down completely and dominated play,” said KVHS coach Mica Serdar. “Our youth is starting to show the girls are tired and with a hectic schedule three games a week they have a hard time keeping pace. No matter what they fight to the last second and give me 100% all the time, I really am proud of the girls their attitude and effort it’s a pleasure to coach a squad like this. My captains Courtney Fox and Mady Hamstra get a lot of credit keeping the girls upbeat.”
Goalkeeper Courtney Fox had 10 saves for KVHS, which owns a 6-6 mark, including 2-3 in the NCC.
Covenant caps regular season
DeMOTTE — Covenant Christian’s girls’ soccer team tied a school record with its 12th victory Thursday night (Oct. 1) in the final home and regular season game of the season.
The Knights (12-2-1) sent their seniors out with an 11-1 rout of River Forest, with Covenant scoring five goals in the game’s first 10 minutes. Sophomore Skylar Bos had two goals over that span — scoring goals number 40 and 41 on the season — and Gabbi Zeilenga, Carly James and Hannah Frump added a goal each.
“The Knights were really passing the ball across the field well and setting up great opportunities,” said Covenant coach James Blom.
By night’s end, the Knights had eight players score, including the first goal of the season for newcomer Emma Osburn, who spends most of her time playing defense.
The Knights will now face Washington Township in the bye game of the Kouts Sectional on Thursday, Oct. 8. Game time is set for 4:30 p.m. Covenant comes into the sectional tournament as the defending champion.
Prep Boys Soccer
Kougars can’t keep pace with Munster
MUNSTER — Kankakee Valley’s boys’ soccer team capped off its regular season schedule with a 4-1 loss to Northwest Crossroads Conference powerhouse Munster last Wednesday.
Prior to the game, Munster honored 14 senior players before controlling play in the first half to take a 2-0 lead.
KV (7-5-3 overall, 2-3 in NCC play) had limited scoring chances but managed to get two shots on goal from Joel Gomez and Julian Colon that were turned away by Mustangs goalkeeper Logan Carter (4 saves) and the crossbar.
Munster (9-3-1, 5-0) scored two more goals in the second half. Unfortunately for the Kougars, goalkeeper Hayden Myers suffered a head injury. Junior backup Michael VanWijk would play the remainder of the match, finishing with four saves.
Myers had 13 saves.
The Kougars would break into the scoring column in the latter stages of the second half when a through-ball over the top of the Munster defense by Chris Varela Carrera found a streaking Andrew Tobias. The senior midfielder out-ran the Mustang back line and calmly placed a shot in the lower left corner of the net for his second goal of the season.
KV nearly got another goal minutes later when Carrera’s shot banged off the goal post.
“Even in defeat,” said KVHS coach Jovan Jeftich, “the Kougars showed their fighting spirit the entire night. Against a very good Munster team, KV never gave up and gave Munster one of their toughest tests in recent years. The entire team gave a commendable effort and should be proud of their performance.”
KV finishes third in conference play and will face No. 4 ranked Chesterton in the first game of the Crown Point Sectional on Tuesday (Oct. 6).