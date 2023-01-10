WHEATFIELD — Prior to and during the Jan. 3 girls’ basketball game between Lake Central and Kankakee Valley at KVHS, something seemed a little off, color-wise.
Instead of the normal sea of red, white or black clothing usually seen at home games, there was a large collection of pink. Even the Lady Kougars and cheerleaders wore pink uniforms in support of the annual Coaches Against Cancer Awareness and a fundraiser game.
After the final whistle of the junior varsity game, the Lady Kougars came out onto the floor but not to warm-up. They brought with them a box of pink roses which were then given to family members and friends who have faced cancer either currently or in the past. As their names were called, the players dashed into the stands to present the flowers.
Following that act, it was requested that anyone else in attendance that has been in the fight against this disease, also stand. As many did so, the Lady Indians also presented flowers to the survivors in their stands.
Throughout the games that night, members of the teams collected donations from those in attendance.