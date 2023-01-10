Players Against Cancer

Members of the Lady Kougars varsity girls' basketball team pose with the pink roses before presenting them to friends and family who have faced cancer either currently or in the past.

 By TOM SPARKS

WHEATFIELD — Prior to and during the Jan. 3 girls’ basketball game between Lake Central and Kankakee Valley at KVHS, something seemed a little off, color-wise.

Instead of the normal sea of red, white or black clothing usually seen at home games, there was a large collection of pink. Even the Lady Kougars and cheerleaders wore pink uniforms in support of the annual Coaches Against Cancer Awareness and a fundraiser game.

