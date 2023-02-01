LOWELL — Hobart senior Asia Donald kept her team in the hunt. Teammates Emma Ortiz and Jesse Neace carried the Brickies the rest of the way.
Ortiz and Neace combined for 20 of Hobart’s 24 fourth-quarter points in leading the Brickies to a 57-46 victory in the Lowell Class 4A Sectional Tuesday night.
Neace had 16 points for the game — including a pair of big 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter — and Ortiz added 12 points, including 10 in the final quarter, to take the scoring load off Donald.
Donald, a 5-foot-9 guard/forward, is the state’s leading scorer and had 24 of her game-high 27 points in the first three quarters. She had eight points in the third period to pull Hobart (14-10) within a basket of KV (35-33) heading into the final quarter.
The Brickies then outscored KVHS, 24-13, in the fourth to avenge an earlier loss to the Kougars, who end the season at 16-7. It was the first sectional win for Hobart since 2015.
Ortiz gave Hobart tied the game with a basket to open the final quarter and Neace hit a free throw for a 36-35 lead. After KV senior Kate Thomas converted a basket, Neace and Ortiz hit back-to-back 3-point shots to push Hobart’s lead to 44-36.
Neace’s 3 late in the quarter gave the Brickies a 49-39 lead and Riley Weber’s basket had KV staring at a 51-39 deficit.
The Kougars scored the next seven points to pull within 51-46, getting two baskets from Thomas, a basket from Juliet Starr and a Thomas free throw. But both Neace and Donald converted four straight free throws to push the lead out to nine points at 55-46.
Ortiz’s basket late in the quarter provided the game’s final score.
Thomas led the Kougars with 14 points in her final game in a Kougar jersey. It was also the final game for seniors Faith Mauger — who chipped in eight points and seven rebounds — Laynie Capellari and 1,000-point scorer Lilly Toppen.
Toppen injured her ankle in last week’s game with Rensselaer Central and was limited on Tuesday. She finished with three points.
Donald also had 13 rebounds and seven steals for the Brickies, who advance to the semifinal round to face Portage (13-10) on Friday night.
DeMotte Christian bows out at 18-6
KOUTS — A poor first half proved disastrous for DeMotte Christian in its Kouts Class A Sectional first-round game with Washington Township on Tuesday.
The Knights (18-6) trailed 10-6 after the first period and failed to know down a shot in the second quarter as the Senators (17-6) held DMC scoreless to take a 21-6 lead into halftime.
Washington Township would outscore the Knights, 33-25, in the second half to avenge an early-season loss.
The Senators advance to the semifinal round where they will face Morgan Township (14-7) Friday night.
Host Kouts will face Tri-Township — formerly LaCrosse — in the other semifinal Friday.