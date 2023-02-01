Thomas caps superb career

By HARLEY TOMLINSON

KVHS senior Kate Thomas capped her career with 14 points in her team’s sectional loss to Hobart Tuesday at Lowell.

 By HARLEY TOMLINSON

LOWELL — Hobart senior Asia Donald kept her team in the hunt. Teammates Emma Ortiz and Jesse Neace carried the Brickies the rest of the way.

Ortiz and Neace combined for 20 of Hobart’s 24 fourth-quarter points in leading the Brickies to a 57-46 victory in the Lowell Class 4A Sectional Tuesday night.

Tags

Trending Food Videos