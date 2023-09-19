CEDAR LAKE — The Hanover Central Wildcats continued its dominance of this football season, mauling the visiting Kankakee Valley Kougars, 47-7, last Friday.
Hanover, ranked No. 6 in the AP Class 3A poll, was dominant on both sides of the ball, seemingly scoring at will on offense while causing issues on every play on defense. Compounding the issue for the Kougars was the fact that standout senior Lane Zander was sidelined for the game with an injury, which took away a major offensive weapon as well as a defensive stalwart.
The game opened up with an indication of things to come as the opening kick-off was muffed by the Kougars and recovered by Hanover.
Two plays later and a two-yard run scored the Wildcats first TD. With the good PAT it was quickly 7-0. Hanover would score twice more in the first quarter on passes from 10 yards out and 25 yards out. Thus, Hanover Central was up 21-0 after one quarter of play.
In the second quarter, the Wildcats scored just once on a 30-yard run, but the Kougars were obviously demoralized by the 28-0 score as they headed into the break at halftime.
After the break, Hanover quickly scored twice more on long runs that KV was unable to stop or even really slow down.
The one bright spot for Kankakee Valley happened in the third as Adrian Uchman returned a kickoff 81 yards for the Kats’ only score. Alexander Sayers PAT was good and the team was on the board 41-7.
Unfortunately, Hanover quickly answered that with a 65-yard run to score. The PAT was no good, making it 47-7.
KV had 48 plays compared to just 41 for Hanover but the yards gained told the story. The Wildcats had 395 yards in total offense with 283 on the ground and 112 in the air; KV could only muster nine yards passing and 98 rushing for a total of just 107 yards.
The win moved Hanover Central to 5-0 while KV finds itself mired at 1-4 on the season.