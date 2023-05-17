WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s talented roster of sprinters carried the Kougars to their fourth straight girls’ track sectional title — and 11th in 12 years — Tuesday night at KVHS.
Ava McKim, Ella Carden and Kate Thomas picked up sectional titles in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races, respectively, and the trio was joined by Brooke Swart to claim the 4-by-100 relay title in 50.97 seconds. They accounted for 40 of the team’s 146.5 points as KV held off 1A powers Kouts (115) and Morgan Township (105) for the trophy.
DeMotte Christian was fourth with 45 points, followed by South Newton (41) and Rensselaer Central (40.5). A total of 13 teams scored in the meet.
Thrower Ava McKim won the shot-put with a toss of 34 feet, 7 inches and the 4-by-400 team of Thomas, Swart, Reese Van Meter and Elyce Gillette finished first in 4 minutes, 15.13 seconds.
McKim edged teammate Carden for the 100 meter title (12.95 seconds to 13.06) and Carden won the 200 meters in 26.93 seconds over Rensselaer’s Grace Healey (27.20). Gillette was third in the 200 dash for KVHS, finishing in 27.45.
Thomas, competing in her final sectional meet, won the 400 meters in a time of 1:00.49. She also placed third in the long jump at 16-6 1/2, just four inches behind teammate Carden (16-10 1/4), who placed second.
The most outstanding athlete in the meet was DeMotte Christian senior Gabbi Zeilenga, who finished first in the long jump at 17-4 1/4, first in the pole vault with a state qualifying standard of 11-6 and second in the high jump at 4-10 behind South Newton senior Liz Glassburn.
The Bethel College recruit qualified in the pole vault at last year’s state meet and appears headed back this spring.
A regional qualifier in the high jump in past years, Glassburn won her first sectional title in the event at 5 feet. Emma Sinn, the school record-holder at Rensselaer Central, placed second in the pole vault at 9 feet. KV freshman Haylee Hass was third at 8-6.
KV junior Emma Bell placed third in the 3,200-meter run in 12:22.03 and second in the 1,600 run in 5:35.31.
South Newton’s Addysen Standish won the 300 hurdles in 46.50 and placed second in the 100 hurdles in 16 seconds. Laynie Capellari was third in the 100 hurdles in 17.25 for KV coach Lane Lewallen.
Sinn was also third in the 100 meters in 13.41 to qualify for regional and the Bombers’ 4-by-100 team of Brooklyn Bilyeu, Sinn, Libby Dixon and Healey continued to whittle down its time, placing second in 52.75 seconds.
The top three finishers in individual and team events will compete in the Portage Regional on May 23 beginning at 5:30 p.m.