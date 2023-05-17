WHEATFIELD — Kankakee Valley’s talented roster of sprinters carried the Kougars to their fourth straight girls’ track sectional title — and 11th in 12 years — Tuesday night at KVHS.

Ava McKim, Ella Carden and Kate Thomas picked up sectional titles in the 100-, 200- and 400-meter races, respectively, and the trio was joined by Brooke Swart to claim the 4-by-100 relay title in 50.97 seconds. They accounted for 40 of the team’s 146.5 points as KV held off 1A powers Kouts (115) and Morgan Township (105) for the trophy.

