MOROCCO — A six-minute stretch in the third quarter of nearly flawless team basketball was the difference in North Newton’s 56-44 win over Hebron on Dec. 22.
Over that stretch, the Spartans made 10 consecutive shots, scoring on 10 consecutive possessions as seven different players recorded baskets. North Newton used that stretch to turn a 22-20 lead into a commanding 45-26 advantage heading into the fourth quarter. It was the second win in as many nights for the Spartans, who improved to 3-3 with the victory.
Sophomore Michael Levy led the way during that run with six points, while junior Cole Petri and freshman Evan Gagnon each connected on a 3-pointer and had five points in the quarter.
“This win feels really good,” said head coach Sam Zachery. “This has been a rough stretch with four games in five days. We have battled every night but tonight we put it all together. We came out, took care of the basketball, ran our offense and we got good looks because we made the right passes.”
It was a sloppy first couple of minutes for both teams as North Newton turned the ball over five times over its first seven possession and found itself down 4-2.
Levy made all four of his free throws in the quarter, and Petri drained a 3-pointer to help give their team a 13-10 lead at the end of the first quarter.
North Newton took its time on offense in the second quarter being very deliberate against Hebron’s 2-3 zone, which was focused on keeping the Spartans from getting good looks inside.
Senior Cade Ehlinger still managed to score a couple of baskets in the paint and senior Austin Goddard hit a mid-range jump shot right before the buzzer as the Spartans led 22-17 at the break.
The Spartans owned the third quarter outscoring Hebron 23-9 in the period for a 19-point lead.
Hebron fought back in the final quarter forcing North Newton into nine turnovers. Junior Griffin Moore scored 10 points in the fourth quarter for Hebron. A layup by Moore cut the lead down to nine points with 41.8 seconds remaining, but North Newton finished out the scoring with the next three points for the 12-point win.
Ehlinger and Levy each scored 12 points to lead a balanced Spartan offense. Goddard added 10 points, while Petri had eight, Gagnon had seven, and Dylan Taylor finished with six. Ehlinger also pulled down a team-high eight rebounds.
“I said at the beginning of the year we have a lot of different guys that can score,” added Zachery. “We have a lot of guys who can get 12, 14, or 15 points a game. We are going to be at our best when we are able to get everybody involved. We are well rounded and we’ve got a lot of kids that are very athletic. Mike Levy had a huge game for us, I don’t know where in the world that came from, we see it all the time in practice, and we’ve been on him about playing hard and finishing in games. He came through tonight, that’s the best game I’ve seen him play in a year and a half and I’m proud of him. I’m also proud of the way Cade finished at the rim. He had a heck of a move down here on this end. We got the ball inside to him and he just spun and finished. The same thing with Dylan, he got big rebounds when we needed them and he was solid defensively. Austin was under control tonight and attacked the rim and finished. I mean, that was a great team win and I’m proud of every single one of them.”
For Hebron, Moore finished with 16 points and sophomore Jackson Peeler added 10. The Hawks dropped to 2-3 overall with the loss.
In other action, North Newton rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit to knock off Attica 45-37 on Dec. 21.
The Spartans outscore3d Attica 12-1 in the third and 15-10 in the fourth for the eight-point win.
Goddard paced the offense with 19 points, while Robbie with 10 points and Gagnon had seven.