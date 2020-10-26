MOROCCO — Wheeler sophomore Trey Gibson ran for 212 yards and four touchdowns as he led the way to a 36-27 win over North Newton on Oct. 23 in the opening round of the 2A Sectional.
“Yeah we knew coming in it was going to be tough to contain him (Gibson),” said North Newton coach Scott Rouch. “Wheeler is big upfront, and they ran the ball hard. We would stop him on a few plays then he would break a long run. He was very hard to contain.”
Gibson accounted for 244 of the team’s 314 yards of total offense and scored four of his team’s five touchdowns.
“We gave ourselves some chances and the guys didn’t give up, they fought all the way to the end,” said Rouch. “We just couldn’t get enough stops. Defensively, they gave us a challenge because they brought pressure all the time. I thought Austin (Goddard) made some plays and our receivers made some catches to keep us in the game. We forced Wheeler to keep fighting offensively, but unfortunately, they also kept making plays.”
Wheeler got the ball to start the game and quickly put together a 60-yard, 8-play scoring drive to take the early 7-0 lead. The Bearcats converted one fourth down on the drive and Gibson got the scoring started with a 3-yard touchdown run.
A fumble ended North Newton’s first drive prematurely but the Spartan defense held up on its second series of the game. The Spartans blocked a punt to give the ball back to the offense around mid-field, but the drive stalled after picking up just one first down.
Wheeler took over from its own 37-yard line and marched down the field on 11 plays to score its second touchdown of the game — another 3-yard scoring run by Gibson. With 8:57 to play in the first half, Wheeler led 14-0.
After each team turned the ball over on downs, the Spartans put together its best possession of the game to get right back into the contest.
A deep pass play from Goddard to freshman Evan Gagnon kept the drive alive. And with under 30 seconds to play in the half, Goddard was able to scramble around buying time until he found fellow senior Dylan Taylor open in the middle of the end zone for the score. Taylor then kicked the PAT as North Newton trailed just 14-7 at the end of the first half.
The Spartans got the ball to start the second half with motivation aimed at tying the score. North Newton was able to pick up two first downs, including one on a fake punt as Goddard outran the Wheeler defense to get a new set of downs.
However, the drive stalled after Goddard was sacked for a loss of 15 yards, and the Spartans were forced to punt.
Wheeler took advantage and a huge run from Gibson set up his team at the North Newton 24-yard line. The drive appeared to be over after Bryce Shedrow intercepted Preston Morris’ pass in the end zone, but the sideline official ruled that Shedrow caught the pass out of bounds. Two plays later, Morris ran in the score from 5-yards out as his team went up 21-7 with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter.
North Newton didn’t waste any time responding. A 33-yard pass from Goddard to Shedrow set up a 14-yard touchdown pass to Gagnon. However, the PAT failed and the Spartans were down 21-13 with 1:34 left in the third quarter.
Wheeler answered back on its next possession as a 10-yard touchdown run by Gibson capped off a 56-yard, 7-play drive. Gibson then ran in the 2-point conversion as his squad went up 29-13 at the 10:05 mark of the fourth quarter.
The Spartans needed to answer, and that is exactly what they did. A 23-yard pass completion from Goddard to Taylor got the team in the red zone. Six plays later, Dylan Olive scored from two yards out on fourth down. However, the 2-point conversion failed and the Spartans were still down two scores 29-19 with 6:11 to play.
Wheeler recovered the onside kick attempt and three plays later Gibson broke loose for a 26-yard touchdown run to seal the win. Wheeler led 36-19 with 4:42 remaining.
Goddard finished the game’s scoring with a 16-yard touchdown run with 2:04 left on the clock. Goddard connected with Cade Ehlinger for the 2-point conversion and the Spartans trailed 36-27.
However, Wheeler recovered the onside kick and was able to run out the clock for the win.
Wheeler advances to take on Rensselaer Central Friday night, while North Newton wrapped up its season at 5-5.
“The only downfall of this tournament is that just one team ends the season with a win,” said Rouch. “I told the guys I didn’t have any words to make this feel any better but to hold their heads up because they played hard.”