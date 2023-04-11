WOLCOTT — North Newton junior right-hander Evan Gagnon allowed just two hits over five innings in leading the Spartans to an 11-1 victory over Midwest Conference foe Tri-County Friday night, April 7.
Gagnon averaged two strikeouts per inning, finishing with 10 strikeouts and three walks. He didn’t allow a run until TC’s final at-bat in the fifth.
Connor Ross and Pratt had hits for the Cavaliers, who fall to 1-2 and 1-1 in the MWC
The Spartans (3-1, 1-1) pounded out 11 hits, with Connor Scotella driving in three runs. He had a double and Michael Levy also doubled in two runs.
Patrick Berry had a two-run double and Malcolm Tharp and Joe Bijak had hits. Gagnon and Tharp scored two runs apiece.
Grayson Schneider suffered the loss for TCHS, allowing four runs on just three hits. He did, however, walk seven batters while striking out six over four innings.
Ross and Tyler Burns, a freshman, provided relief, with Burns striking out three in his one inning of work.
Cavaliers open MWC with win
MOROCCO — In a battle of Midwest Conference favorites, Tri-County overcame an early deficit to hand North Newton its first loss of the season by an 8-3 final on Thursday, April 6.
North Newton took a 2-0 lead in the first inning against TC ace Tyler Vandeveer, but could muster very little over the next five innings. Vandeveer settled in to record nine strikeouts over 6 1/3 innings. He allowed three runs on three hits with six walks.
Reliever Noah Dahlenburg recorded the final two outs in the seventh.
Offensively, junior Koby Bahler rocked Spartans’ pitching with four hits in five at-bats. He drove in two runs and had a double.
Eric Zarse and Jake Nevitt also had doubles and Zarse’s hit drove in two runs for the MWC-defending Cavaliers. Tyler Burns and Jacob Stoller had RBI singles and Grayson Schneider and Conner Ross had singles.
TC led 3-2 through six innings before scoring five in the top of the seventh to blow the game open.
The Spartans committed four errors in the game and had just three hits, with Connor Scotella and Michael Levy collecting doubles. Scotella also had a single.
Patrick Berry suffered the loss, allowing four earned runs over six innings. He scattered nine hits and had 10 strikeouts and four walks.
Levy pitched the seventh, allowing two earned runs on three hits with two strikeouts.
DMC no-hit in
17-0 loss to Kouts
DeMOTTE — Kouts starter Noah Gudeman tossed a no-hitter over five innings with 11 strikeouts in his team’s 17-0 rout of host DeMotte Christian on Saturday, April 8.
The Knights (2-1) did have four runners reach base on walks. DMC’s pitching duo of Jayce Bultema and Luke Terpstra issued 11 walks with five strikeouts and nine earned runs. The defense committed four errors.
The Mustangs (5-0) got two hits and two RBIs from Eric Yager and Cooper Whitaker was 2 for 4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Logan Clark plated three runners and scored two runs.
KVHS beats
Hebron for 3rd win
HEBRON — Kankakee Valley’s baseball team continued its sizzling start by beating host Hebron, 6-2, on Thursday, April 6.
It was the third straight win to open the season for the Kougars, who took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
Sophomore starter Alex Barr picked up the win, allowing a run on one hit with six strikeouts. He walked two batters.
Senior reliever Austin Parker struck out four and allowed a run on a hit over three innings and senior Colton Pribyl struck out two batters in his one inning of relief.
The Kougars needed just three hits to get the victory, with Caden Vanderhere, Evan Misch and Barr all collecting singles. Barr and Vanderhere had RBIs. For the Hawks, Skylar Martin had an RBI single and Matt Dagostino and Trevor Roy had hits.
Prep Softball
KVHS bounces back from loss
HOBART — Kankakee Valley was out-hit 4-3, but the Kougars made every hit count in a 3-2 Northwest Crossroads Conference victory over host Hobart on Thursday, April 6.
KV (2-1, 1-1 In the NCC) backed starter Jocelyn Peal’s performance by scoring the eventual game-winning run in the top of the fifth inning. With the score tied at 1-1, Kyli Page worked the count for a walk and Lana Schantz grounded into a fielder’s choice.
Addison Richmond then laid down a perfect sacrifice bunt to move Schantz into scoring position. Up stepped Emily Erb, who was looking to drive in the go-ahead run. Instead, Erb launched a two-run home run — her second of the season — to left field to put her team up 3-1.
Hobart would cut the deficit to 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning and threatened to tie the game in the seventh after putting runners on first and second with two outs. But reliever Elyse Starr induced a fly ball to teammate Sara Erb as KV hung on for its first NCC win.
Peal went four innings of two-hit ball. She allowed a run before Starr pitched the game’s final three innings for the save.
Besides Emily Erb’s two-run shot, the Kougars got hits from Aubrey Hanger and Sara Erb.
It was the conference opener for the Brickies, who fall to 4-2 overall.
Prep Girls Track
KV girls track
dominates Hanover
CEDAR LAKE — Kankakee Valley took first in 13 of 16 events in rolling host Hanover Central, 102-30, in girls’ track and field action Thursday, April 6.
Distance runner Emma Bell won two individual titles in the 1,600-meter run in 5 minutes, 40.22 seconds and the 3,200 in11:58.93. She was also the anchor leg on the winning 4-by-800 relay team that included middle distance runners Brooke Swart, Audrey Campbell and Allie Rushmore.
The foursome combined for a winning time of 11:20.03.
Ella Carden won both the 100-meter dash (12.96 seconds) and the long jump at 15 feet, 9 inches and Laynie Capellari was the 100-meter hurdles champ in 17.68 seconds.
Gabbi Diener won the 400 meters in 67.38 seconds, Mia Hoffman-Buczek won the 300 hurdles in 55.09, Elyce Gillette was the 200 meters winner in 27.91 and Campbell won the 800 run in 2:51.65.
Lexi Hood was the high jump champ at 4-10 for coach Lane Lewallen’s squad.
The 4-by-100 relay team of sprinters Carden, Swart, Kate Thomas and Gillette won in a time of 53.06 seconds and the 4-by-400 team of Reese Van Meter, Brae Roorda, Diener and Swart had a winning time of 4:42.88.
Prep Boys Golf
Kougars bunch
up scores in win
LAKE VILLAGE — Aaron Rhoades shot a medalist round of 50 in leading Kankakee Valley’s boys’ golf team to a 204-258 victory over North Newton Thursday, April 6.
Rhoades was followed on the scorecard by Austin Van Loon (51), Gabe Kistler (51) and Logan Burke (52). Jeremy Vanblaircom shot a 55.
It was the season opener for both teams.