HEBRON – Adjacent to the finish of the Fireworks 5K Run and Walk and in the shadow of Hebron Middle School, a series of smaller “races” were held just after the main race.
Running in four categories by age, the children participated in “Sparkler Sprints” in which where they finished wasn’t as important as if they had fun running. The Fun Runs were aimed at those age 10 and under, although 13 youngsters under 10 did complete the 5K.
Under the guidance of Hebron High School helpers the young racers took to the courses and ran a pattern through the grass and into a finish “gate” just like their older counterparts.
Some of the runners were sons and daughters of those competing in the ramble, others were siblings and children of volunteers or spectators while some were just there to run for fun.
Each sprinter received a necklace medallion and a pack of morning glory sparklers.