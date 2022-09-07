South Shore Roller Derby, Northwest Indiana’s premiere flat track roller derby league, announces their home game in Valparaiso.

On Saturday, Sept. 17, South Shore Roller Derby returns to Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza, Home to the Northwest Health Amphitheater, in Valparaiso for a double header. Join the excitement and cheer on South Shore Roller Derby as they play against Circle City Roller Derby and Lafayette Roller Derby! The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the first whistle at 5 p.m. The second game is scheduled to begin around 7 p.m.

