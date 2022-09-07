South Shore Roller Derby, Northwest Indiana’s premiere flat track roller derby league, announces their home game in Valparaiso.
On Saturday, Sept. 17, South Shore Roller Derby returns to Urschel Pavilion at Central Park Plaza, Home to the Northwest Health Amphitheater, in Valparaiso for a double header. Join the excitement and cheer on South Shore Roller Derby as they play against Circle City Roller Derby and Lafayette Roller Derby! The doors will open at 4:30 p.m. with the first whistle at 5 p.m. The second game is scheduled to begin around 7 p.m.
The cost for this family-friendly event is $10 for adults, $5 for children ages 5 to 13, and free for those under 5 years old. Tickets are available at the door. Concessions will be available for purchase. Seating will be limited, so please bring a chair. A portion of proceeds will benefit The Caring Place.
The Women's Flat Track Derby Association (WFTDA) had an open call to host a "Back On Track" event. This is a global celebration of roller derby that will take place over a two month period in September and October 2022. SSRD is happy to announce that we are a "Back on Track" host for this bout! The event will be live-streamed on Twitch.tv/WFTDA and youtube.com/c/TheWFTDA. Participation in this event allows SSRD to gain opportunities for growth which in turn helps support our local communities.
The South Shore Roller Derby, Inc. (SSRD) is a competitive Flat Track Roller Derby League and 501(c)3 nonprofit in Northwest Indiana. SSRD strives to improve individual athleticism, character, and community while promoting team unity. Members of SSRD are dedicated to community outreach through events, activities, and volunteerism.