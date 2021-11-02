SOUTH BEND — Despite a match-up that looked promising on paper, Kankakee Valley had its hopes dashed against South Bend St. Joseph’s, losing 21-0 on Friday, Oct. 29.
The KV offense simply never arrived as play after play went nowhere against the Indians. The Indians were coming off a 15-14 upset of Logansport last week and KV had stepped up against South Bend Riley 35-6 to reach this meeting.
The game, thankfully, was played on artificial turf in Leighton Stadium as the rain was a near constant companion to the chilly temperature throughout the game.
The Kougars opened with an onside kick attempt that gave the Indians good field position. Both teams traded downs with neither team mounting much of a threat until there was 5:06 left in the first quarter.
SBSJ seemingly scored on a long run, but it was called back on a holding penalty.
At the 8:43 mark of the second quarter, Jack Tobolski broke a 23-yard run to score. The PAT was good and the Indians were up 7-0. The score would remain as such as each time KV would seem to begin a march downfield, they would turn the ball over, either on downs or by interception.
After the break, the third quarter was as uneventful as the first with neither team reaching the red zone. In the fourth, however, sophomore quarterback Alex Ortiz added a second TD for his team with a 42-yard keeper that caught the KV defense flat-footed.
The final score for the Indians came after an ill-advised fielding of the ball on the ensuing kick-off gave them possession just inches off their own goal line.
KV quarterback Grant Stowers managed to get the team to the two-yard-line, but on the next play, threw up his fourth interception of the night as Indian Austin Futa snared a pick-six to score one more for the home team.
The Kougars had 139 yards of total offense with 76 yards on the ground and only 63 in the air while SBSJ threw for 205 yards and rushed for 28 more to arrive at 233 total yards of offense.
St. Joe will face sectional favorite New Prairie (9-2) next week after the Cougars beat Culver Academy, 23-7, Friday night.