Wrestling sectional

LOWELL — Kankakee Valley placed third overall in the Northwest Crossroads Conference Round-Robin Tournament at Lowell on Jan. 14.

The Kougars had two individual champions in senior cousins Cole Solomey (138 pounds) and Caleb Solomey (145). Both went 5-0 on the day, beating foes from Lowell, Highland, Munster, Hobart and Andrean.

