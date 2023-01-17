LOWELL — Kankakee Valley placed third overall in the Northwest Crossroads Conference Round-Robin Tournament at Lowell on Jan. 14.
The Kougars had two individual champions in senior cousins Cole Solomey (138 pounds) and Caleb Solomey (145). Both went 5-0 on the day, beating foes from Lowell, Highland, Munster, Hobart and Andrean.
Turning in runner-up finishes were Noah Sessions at 152 pounds and Crispin Lamka at 182. Kenny Kapella was third at 120 and Brandon Earl (132), Patrick Hershman (195) and Daniel Delgadillo (220) were also third overall.
Fourth-place finishers were Tyler Tuesburg at 160 pounds and Myles Kitchen at 170. Jon Carter was third at heavyweight and Cash Sowder finished fifth at 113.